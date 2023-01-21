Jessica Pegula commended Sebastian Korda for his stunning straight-set win over two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open third round on Friday (January 20).

The WTA singles World No. 3 also gave a shoutout to Sebastian's sisters, Jessica and Nelly Korda, who are world-class golfers. Nelly, 24, is the World No. 2 in the LPGA rankings, while her older sister Jessica, 29, is 18th.

The Kordas are a sporting family, with Sebastian's father Petr being a former World No. 2 in tennis and an Australian Open champion (1998). Sebastian's mother Regina Rajchrtova was a former top-30 player on the WTA tour.

Following his win over Medvedev on Friday, Korda said in his on-court interview that he's the 'worst' athlete in the family, explaining:

"My sister's won the Australian Open in women's golf... both of them ... one in Royal Melbourne and the other in Royal Adelaide. My mom's career high was 24. My dad was 2. Nelly, my sister, was No. 1. My oldest sister, Jessica, was six. So I'm definitely the worst athlete in the family so far."

Pegula reacted to Sebastian Korda's comments:

"But his sisters are incredible!!! Wow amazing win tonight"

Interestingly, the 'worst athlete' in the family is now set to break into the top 30 of the ATP rankings. Korda will next take on 10th seed Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday for a place in his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

"Just go for it" - Sebastian Korda on his gameplan against Daniil Medvedev

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 5

Sebastian Korda was a man on a mission against Medvedev, who had reached the final at Melbourne Park in the last two years.

The 29th seed squandered an early lead before taking the opener in a tiebreak. Korda then took a stranglehold of the match by taking the second set. He seemed on course for a routine win, leading by a break in the third before Medvedev broke back to force a tiebreak.

However, the young American reclaimed his ascendancy in the contest to register the biggest win of his career. Regarding his gameplan against Medvedev, Korda said in his on-court interview:

"I kind of knew what I had to do. I stuck with it, even when I was going up and down with the emotions. Just go for it," he said with a laugh.

Things could still get better for Korda, who will rise to 25th place in the WTA rankings if he beats Hurkacz in the fourth round.

