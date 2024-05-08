“It’s a completely false narrative” - NBC Sports’ executive producer dismisses reports about the network running out of money

NBC Sports' executive producer and president of production Sam Flood has dismissed recent allegations that the network has run out of money. NBC has lately been conservative in allowing its top executives for interviews. However, the unwritten rule was broken when NBC's head of golf coverage, Flood, addressed several allegations surrounding NBC Golf.

Recently, a series of allegations were leveled at NBC Sports' management in a Golf Digest article by Dave Shedloski. The article alleged that the NBC Sports team has been limiting support for the network's golf coverage in recent years. Now, in an interview with Golf.com, Sam Flood opened up about allegations. He said:

"It's a completely false narrative. We are investing and looking at opportunities to grow the game and make the audience bigger. Tommy has had more assets and more resources than he’s had in the last few years."

Expand Tweet

NBC lead golf producer, Tommy Roy concurred with Flood's views. He said:

"This narrative was accurate for several years about stuff being taken out of the broadcast. Sam has switched that around. We're getting the toys back."

Flood said that NBC Sports has decided to focus majorly on big events. He gave an example of NBC's recent coverage of the Players Championship, stating that NBC Sports would be employing similar coverage for the upcoming U.S. and British Open. Flood further said:

"We looked at the entire portfolio, and we decided to lean in where the audience is going to be bigger. We use our resources smartly at the other events."

He said the focus was on engaging the largest audience and providing them with the best possible experience.

What are the allegations leveled by the Golf Digest article on NBC Sports?

Sam Flood (L), Executive Producer & President, Production during an INDYCAR press conference (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Golf Digest article by Dave Shedloski claimed that Sam Flood expressed a need to change the network's coverage of golf in March. It said that the NBC Sports management has let go on-air talent and analysts like Paul Azinger and veterans like Roger Maltbie and Gary Koch.

Further, it alleged that NBC has failed to find successors of Azinger. In the recent interview with Golf.com, Flood said:

"I think if we find the right person. But right now, we think for the audience, they’re benefiting by hearing all this different perspective. And it’s kind of fun every week to figure out who's going to be on and how it all meshes together."

Not only this, the article alleged that NBC made no efforts to keep David Feherty, who left for the LIV Golf broadcast team in 2022.

It also raised questions about NBC's preparations for golf coverage at one of the major events of golf in the calendar year, the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club.

In 2020, Fox Sports ended its 12-year contract with USGA which it signed in 2015. Fox had already committed to broadcasting NFL, MLB, and college football and would have faced problems in broadcasting USGA. The USGA signed broadcast rights with NBC/Golf Channel for seven years until 2026.