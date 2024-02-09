“It's definitely a different feel” - Jon Rahm says the 2023 Augusta Masters win was bigger than his first Major victory

Jon Rahm opened up about his Major victories in his recent interview with Golf.com. The Spanish golfer, who joined LIV Golf lately, has two Major victories to his name. The first was the US Open in 2021, and the second was the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club last year.

Rahm was questioned about his greatest Major win during the conversation. In response to the reporter, the current World No. 3 acknowledged that his greatest Major victory came at the Masters. He admitted that the two Major wins were not the same. But the golfer's victory at the Masters was noteworthy for a variety of reasons.

Rahm responded to the reporter by saying:

"They're very different. And it is the Masters. But it's almost because that the Sunday, I mean, it's a wind coming from behind. I finish great. I play good golf and it's almost to due to me playing good and then Louis making a mistake that I end up winning. It's fantastic."

He went on to say that the victory at the Masters was particularly meaningful because it coincided with the 66th birthday of the renowned Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros, who has been Rahm's inspiration. In addition, it was the 40th anniversary of Ballesteros' second Masters triumph. He continued, saying:

"You add the history of Spanish golf in the Masters, joining those three great golfers that I've won it. Sev's second win 30-year-40-year anniversary, was on Sev's birthday on Sunday. "

Jon Rahm won the Masters on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023. Additionally, it was his fourth tournament triumph of the year. He had won the Genesis Invitational Open, The Sentry, and The American Express before winning the 2023 Masters. Rahm continued, saying:

"April 9th, It's Easter. There are so many things that came in together. It was my fourth win of the year; it was Spain's 10th major. like there are so many things that came together that made it so much bigger. And it definitely was, plus it's Augusta. I never understood; I always thought I well winning a major (in) any of them. And then after winning one when I'm Augusta and it's definitely a different feel when you're Champion there."

Check out Jon Rahm's comments in the video below (20:07)

Jon Rahm's performance at the 2023 Masters

Rahm had dominated the field at the 2023 Masters. He competed in a stellar field consisting of the best golfers in the world, such as Scottie Scheffler, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson.

He started the game with a 65 and had a good start to the Major. But struggled in the next two rounds.

In the first round, he started with a double bogey and then shot two birdies on the second and third holes. He carded seven birdies, an eagle and a double bogey in the first round to score 7-under-65.

In the second round, Rahm shot five birdies and two bogeys to score 3-under 69. He struggled in the third round when he made three birdies and four bogeys to settle for a 1-over par-73.

In the final round on Sunday, Jon Rahm shot four birdies and one bogey. He settled for a total of under 12 and registered a four-stroke victory over Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.