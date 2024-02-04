Jon Rahm is making his LIV Golf debut at Mayakoba, and it looks like he has adapted well to his new surroundings, including the music that plays throughout the event. "It's not too different to how we play at home," Rahm said.

After the first 36 holes at Mayakoba, Jon Rahm scored 9-under and is tied for third, two strokes behind leader Joaquin Niemann. The press covering the event was interested to know how he felt in his debut.

This is what Jon Rahm had to say about it (via TenGolf):

"It's definitely a little different vibe, but I quite enjoy the music, you know, it's not too different to how we play at home,a lot of us have [especially the people I play with] have golf carts with some pretty powerful speakers, so if anything, it was low compared to what I'm used to."

Jon Rahm also commented that players choose the music that accompanies them on the first tee shot and that he chose 'Monaco' by Puerto Rican Bad Bunny.

The Spaniard did not miss the opportunity to highlight Joaquin Niemann's first round, in which he achieved a score of 59. This is what Jon Rahm had to say (via TenGolf):

"It's impressive, clearly. I mean, birdies are out there, but you have to play a really good golf, and that he [Joaquin Niemann] did. I mean, that's impressive. I could see eight or nine on there, but I would confidently say that I would have bet a lot of money against the 59 here this week, just because of how narrow the fairways are."

"It's a heck of a round and, what is it now? 23 LIV Golf events? And there's a 58 and a 59? It's pretty impressive," he added.

How did Jon Rahm play his first two rounds at LIV Golf?

Jon Rahm's first 36 holes at the LIV Gof Mayakoba showed the high level of golf he possesses. Rahm began the third and final round on Sunday, February 4, tied for second place with Dean Burmester, just two strokes behind Joaquin Niemann.

Rahm played the first round for a score of -5. The Spaniard opened very strong, with five birdies on the front nine and another two until the 15th hole. However, he bogeyed the last two and finished fourth after 18 holes.

On day two, Rahm started with a bogey on his second hole, but made five birdies in the rest of the round. His score of -9 keeps him in contention going into the final 18 holes.

Rahm leads the Legion XIII team, composed entirely of LIV Golf rookies. The second best placed of the team (after two rounds) is Caleb Surratt (T16), followed by Tyrrell Hatton (T24) and Kieran Vincent (T46).