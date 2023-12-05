“It’s an excellent platform for me to have a voice” - Lucas Glover transitions from a golfer to host his own show on the PGA Tour’s radio channel 

Lucas Glover will be continuing the long list of professional golfers who are also pursuing a career in the media.

Glover will be joining the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio team. In fact, he will have his own show, "The Lucas Glover Show," which will have its inaugural broadcast this Wednesday, December 6.

Glover at the 2023 Hero World Challenge (Image via Getty).

Lucas Glover announced his start as radio host in a press release. He said (via Golfweek):

“It's an excellent platform for me to have a voice in the game and reach golf fans all over the country. Having my own show is something I've actually thought about doing since I won the U.S. Open. Now, having experienced all I have through my career, I'm ready and looking forward to sharing lots of stories, lessons learned and opinions on our game."

The show will be broadcast at 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) according to Golfweek. The show has not been updated on the schedule available on the official SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio website.

Lucas Glover has a 22-season career in professional golf, 19 of them on the PGA Tour. At the top level, he has six victories, including the 2009 U.S. Open. In the 2023 season, he won two tournaments in consecutive weeks.

Golfers with a career in the media ft. Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover is the latest addition to the large group of players who have found media as a new career. Many have worked in radio and television after their professional golf careers ended, but most have begun by running both careers in parallel.

Such was the case, for example, with Paul Azinger, who has made headlines in recent weeks for his split with NBC Sports. More recently, LPGA Tour stars Jessica Korda and Maria Fassi helped with the coverage of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Illustrious names in world golf such as Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Annika Sorenstam have been involved, to a greater or lesser extent, with the media.

Woods has not pursued a career in broadcasting, but he did maintain a golf advice column for the prestigious Golf Digest magazine between 1997 and 2011.

Faldo began his relationship with ABC Sports in the final years of his golf career (2004). Since then he also worked with CBS and Golf Channel until his retirement in 2022.

Sorenstam, meanwhile, has a show with her name on it, as well as Glover, on SirusXM PGA TOUR Radio. The program aired in May 2023, where the host takes calls from fans and shares tips on both men's and women's golf. She also talks about her experiences in the sport and her career as an entrepreneur.