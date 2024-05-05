"It's been a good two weeks": Brooks Koepka celebrates 2024 LIV Golf Singapore win ahead of PGA Championship title defence

Brooks Koepka claimed the win at the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event, just weeks ahead of playing at the PGA Championship as the defending champion. Koepka found his form on the last day of the event to claim victory over Cameron Smith and Marc Lieshmann by two strokes.

In the run up to the PGA Championship, the pressure is on for Brooks Koepka to perform at his best and hopefully defend his title at the second major of the year. Speaking about his victory in Singapore, Koepka said:

"Its all starting to come around. I've put in a lot of work. I feel like on the golf course, off the golf course. It's been a good two weeks, to say the least. I took a week off and then grinded pretty hard with Claude over the last few days. I thought that was very important. To see it pay off here is huge."

Brooks Koepka managed to ward off the terrible weather conditions, holding onto the lead over two days of the event. He will be looking to better his performance at the PGA Championship, after his finished T45 at the 2024 Masters earlier this year.

Exploring the full leaderboard for 2024 LIV Golf Singapore ft. Brooks Koepka

Following is the full leaderboard for the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event:

Brooks Koepka: -15

T2. Cameron Smith: -13

T2. Marc Leishman: -13

4. Talor Gooch: -12

5. Tyrrell Hatton: -11

T6. Thomas Pieters: -11

T6. Dustin Johnson: -10

T6. Joaquin Niemann: -10

T6. Kevin Na: -10

10. Jon Rahm: -9

T11. Eugenio Chacarra: -9

T11. Abraham Ancer: -9

T11. Adrian Meronk: -9

T14. Kalle Samooja: -8

T14. Patrick Reed: -8

T14. Sergio Garcia: -8

T14. Dean Burmester: -8

T14. Carlos Ortiz: -7

T19. Martin Kaymer: -7

T19. Sebastian Muñoz: -7

T21. Phil Mickelson: -6

T21. Peter Uihlein: -6

T21. Richard Bland: -6

T21. Louis Oosthuizen: -6

T21. Kieran Vincent: -6

T26. David Puig: -5

T26. Bryson DeChambeau: -5

T26. Lucas Herbert: -5

T26. Anirban Lahiri: -4

T30. Matthew Wolff: -4

T30. Branden Grace: -3

T30. Paul Casey: -3

T30. Harold Varner III: -3

T34. Charl Schwartzel: -2

T34. Ian Poulter: -2

T36. Matt Jones: -1

T36. Graeme McDowell: -1

T36. Scott Vincent: -1

T39. Brendan Steele: E

T39. Charles Howell III: E

T39. Caleb Surratt: E

T39. Jason Kokrak: E

T43. Henrik Stenson: +1

T43. Andy Ogletree: +2

T43. Bubba Watson: +2

T46. Sam Horsfield: +3

T46. Mito Pereira: +3

T48. Danny Lee: +4

T48. Hudson Swafford: +4

T48. Lee Westwood: +4

T51. Pat Perez: +6

T51. Anthony Kim: +6

53. Jinichiro Kozuma

Ripper GC took first place in the team event, with Fireballs GC and Cleeks GC taking joint second place.