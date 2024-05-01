Where is the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore event being played? Know all about the venue

The seventh event of the LIV Golf 2024 season is scheduled to take place from Friday, May 3, to Sunday, May 5, at the Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island, Singapore.

Similar to previous events, the LIV Golf Singapore will also be a 54-hole no-cut event. The total purse size of the tournament is $25 million, with $20 million for the individual portion and $5 million for the team portion.

This is the second time the Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) will host the LIV Golf Singapore. It is a par 71 golf course with a total yardage of 7406 yards. Ranked as the best golf course among all Singapore courses, the Serapong first opened in 1982 but underwent a big overhaul in 2006. In 2020, it was again modified under Andrew Johnston, general manager and director of Agronomy.

Earlier Sentosa was the home of the PGA Tour's Singapore Open for almost decades until 2022. It has witnessed the LIV Golf pros such as Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter lifting the title here. The eight British Open qualifiers have also been played here in the past.

Here's a look at the scorecard of the Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong):

Out: Par 36, 3912 yards

Hole 1: Par 4, 437 yards

Hole 2: Par 3, 170 yards

Hole 3: Par 4, 507 yards

Hole 4: Par 5, 594 yards

Hole 5: Par 4, 491 yards

Hole 6: Par 4, 448 yards

Hole 7: Par 5, 587 yards

Hole 8: Par 3, 221 yards

Hole 9: Par 4, 457 yards

In: Par 35, 3582 yards

Hole 10: Par 4, 405 yards

Hole 11: Par 4, 413 yards

Hole 12: Par 4, 497 yards

Hole 13: Par 4, 456 yards

Hole 14: Par 3, 204 yards

Hole 15: Par 4, 434 yards

Hole 16: Par 4, 410 yards

Hole 17: Par 3, 192 yards

Hole 18: Par 5, 571 yards

Total: Par 71, 7494 Yards

Who won the LIV Golf Singapore in 2023?

Last year, the LIV Golf event was played for the first time in Singapore. Talor Gooch emerged as the first-ever winner at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong) after beating Sergio Garcia in the playoff.

After the 36 holes, both Gooch and Garcia shared the one-stroke lead and went on to shoot 67 in the final round. In the playoff hole, Gooch made a birdie on the par 5, 18th while the Spaniard had to settle for a runner-up finish after shooting a par.

This was his second win of the season as he went on to win one more at Andalucia and also finished as the individual champion.