“It's for the greater good of the game”: Padraig Harrington explains his surprise take on Golf rollback decision

Padraig Harrington added his name to the list of supporters of the ball rollback rule that was recently introduced by the golf governing bodies. The Irish triple major champion expressed his approval of the measure, claiming that it was "for the greater good of the game."

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are among the very few golfing greats who have come out in favor of the ball rollback rule. Harrington, the latest addition to the list, believes the new rule is not viewed the same in Europe as it is in the United States.

He explained his surprising considerations about the ball rollback rule in an interview with journalist Christopher Powers, published this Thursday, December 14, in the Golf Digest. This was part of Padraig Harrington's words:

"We all know a golf course that we grew up on that has had to change its golf holes, move part of the course, actually move the whole golf course at times because the ball is just going too far. And it's not 98 percent of golfers. It's the one percent of amateurs, the young adults that we want to play the game, they can hit it.

"And when they miss, they miss big. It goes off the golf course, it pitches in the middle of other fairways. It's dangerous. They can't get insurance, they have to change the holes. So, I know there is a bit of pain involved for the majority, but it's for the greater good of the game."

The ball rollback rule was made official on December 6 by a joint statement from the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the R&A. The new rule aims to cut the range of elite players by no more than 15 yards, and will become effective in 2028.

Who benefits most from the ball rollback rule? Padraig Harrington's prediction

Padraig Harrington stated that players will continue to gain in physical condition, so golfers with increasing clubhead speed will continue to emerge. This is another argument he provided in support of the ball rollback rule.

However, the Irishman is of the opinion that there is a section of players who will see the rule's positive impact to a greater extent than the rest. This was Padraig Harrington's prediction for Golf Digest:

"You know what the biggest change is going to be? I'm going to say it here: it's going to be the ladies game. They hit too many fairways now, so there is a huge advantage going forward for somebody who comes out there with 175-mph ball speed.

"There is going to be a lady coming out with 175 ball speed who can be a real competitor, and guess what? She's going to be able to play with the men, and compete."

Only seven women's players have been able to play against men in PGA Tour tournaments. They are Babe Didrikson Zaharias, Shirley Spork, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley, Michelle Wie West, Brittany Lincicome and Lexi Thompson. Only Zaharias has made the cut, doing so twice in 1945.