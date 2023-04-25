“It’s out of my hands now” – LIV Golf’s Anirban Lahiri hopes he has done enough to secure a PGA Championship place

Anirban Lahiri finished two strokes behind Talor Gooch in second place at the 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide. However, it did not add any points to his world rankings. He was knocked out of the top 100 in the world rankings a few months ago before rising to 91 after finishing second in the Vietnam event, raising his chances of qualifying for the PGA Championship.

Anirban Lahiri believes he has done enough to be a part of the 2023 PGA Championship, which will be held at Oak Hill Country Club in May.

He is hoping for the best and waiting for an invitation to the PGA Championship. Anirban Lahiri stated in an interview after placing second at the LIV Golf Adelaide:

“I have done what I possibly could. It’s out of my hands now. Hopefully, I will remain inside the top-100 when the field is determined and I get my invitation to the PGA Championship."

Anirban Lahiri is going through a harsh time in his life. His mother-in-law, who was dealing with cancer, passed away while he was playing at LIV Golf Adelaide.

The final after-death rituals were slated to take place on Monday, April 24, but it was difficult for him to reach India.

Speaking about the difficult times, the LIV golfer said:

“The last few weeks have been tough for the family. Mom was in a lot of pain the last few days. So, we’re just relieved that she is probably at peace and she’s in a better place now. It’s hard to wrap your head around a lot of this. So just trying to process it right now."

He continued:

"It breaks my heart not to be there with my wife Ipsa and my children. I’m here in Adelaide, but mentally and in spirit, with them. I guess these are some of the professional hazards that we have to deal with, and I am so very proud of my wife.

Anirban Lahiri added:

“The funeral is on Monday, so there is no way I can physically reach in time. I am planning to play Singapore, though it is hard to say that I am looking forward to it. I will then be in Pune for the post-death rituals, and probably reach Tulsa later than scheduled.”

How to qualify for the 2023 PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship is the only major tournament that does not officially invite the top 50 OWGR players but enables the top 100 who did not get an invitation to compete.

Anirban Lahiri will be able to qualify for the tournament if he maintains his position in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings.

The following are the qualification requirements for the 2023 PGA Championship:

Past winners of the PGA Championship

Winners of the last five years of the US Open, Masters, The Open Championship and past three years winners of The Players Championship

Senior PGA Champion

Low 15 scores and ties in previous PGA Championship

20 low scores in the last PGA Professional Championship

70 players in official money standings on the PGA Tour

Members of the most recent United States and European Ryder Cup teams (players should be top 100 in OWGR until a week before the tournament)

Poll : 0 votes