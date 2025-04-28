“It’s not your job to make others understand”: Amanda Balionis issues strong ‘Monday reminder’

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis spent the weekend covering the Zurich Classic. Along with broadcasting on the tournament, her non-profit organization Puppies and Golf had brought in adoptable dogs in collaboration with Tito's Vodka and Animal Rescue New Orleans.

Ad

After a hectic few days, Balionis started her Monday, April 28, with an important reminder. She shared it with her fans on her Instagram story as well. Specifically for "recovering people pleasers", she shared a quote that read:

"it's not your job to make others understand. it's your job to keep living in your own truth anyway."

Balionis wrote in her story:

"Monday reminder to all my recovering people pleasers"

Ad

Trending

Image via @balionis

Amanda Balionis had also shared some snaps of her outing with friends in New Orleans recently. The Zurich Classic concluded on Sunday, April 27. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin secured the victory with a total score of 28-under. The pair took home $1,329,400 as the winner's share. They also earned 400 FedEx Cup points.

Ad

"This win felt inevitable for Andrew Novak" - Amanda Balionis

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

Amanda Balionis shared her thoughts on the recently concluded Zurich Classic with a post on Instagram. She shared pictures of her interviewing the winning team - Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin after the event.

Ad

She asked that Trevor Immelman had asked her who she thought would win the tournament. According to Balionis, the answer became apparent to her after the 17th hole on Sunday, April 27. She wrote:

"Trevor Immelman asked what team was going to go out and grab the Zurich Classic victory today and the answer came on the 17th hole when Ben Griffin poured in a 35 foot birdie on the toughest hole on the course. This win felt inevitable for Andrew Novak after being in contention so often this season. Congratulations to team North Carolina!"

Ad

Ad

Novak had lost the RBC Heritage last week in a playoff with Justin Thomas. He avenged the close loss this week by winning the team tournament.

Amanda Balionis shared another post to express her love for New Orleans. She also thanked the Zurich Classic, Tito's Vodka and Animals Rescue New Orleans for collaborating with her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf. The journalist wrote:

"New Orleans I love ya! Huge thanks to Zurich Classic (and) Zurich Insurance for another tremendous week, to Tito's Vodka for helping us connect New Orleans with Animal Rescue New Orleans through Puppies and Golf all week and to this city for being endless fun. Onto Dallas!"

Ad

The senior broadcaster will next be seen at the The CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in Dallas, Texas. The tournament will take place from May 1st to 4th, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More