“It's just so different and being able to share that with him” - Tiger Woods reflects on caddying and mentoring son Charlie on the golf course

Tiger Woods enjoys playing with Charlie at the PNC Championship. The 15-time Major champion never misses an opportunity to accompany his son on the golf course. Recently, at the pre-tournament press conference for the 2023 PNC Championship, he opened up about carrying Charlie's bag on the golf course.

In 2023, fans have hardly seen Tiger compete in professional tournaments. However, he was often seen caddying for his son at junior tournaments. The golf community will see the popular father-son duo at this week's PNC Championship.

Ahead of the tournament, Tiger spoke about his bonding with his son. The five-time Master's winner said he enjoyed playing with Charlie and talking to him through his shots. He said at a press conference:

"I enjoyed caddying with him or caddying for him and being there with him, just talk through shots with him and have him understand what I would see or how the thought process that I would go through shots and he bounce things off me and gave him my take on certain things. And sometimes he just didn't see it the way I saw it, which is fine."

Tiger added that his experience caddying for Charlie has helped him to be a better teacher. He said:

"But I think it's the understanding of how to hit the proper shot at the proper time and that's what all kids have to learn is when do I hit a certain shot at the right time or how do I take stuff off a shot, how do I hit it a little bit harder or what I need to do but under tournament conditions, it's just so different and being able to share that with him and share my experiences with him in-game time mode, I think that it was great for both of us because I think we were both able to learn from it and grow from it. I think I've learned to be a better teacher with it and I think that he became a better player because of it."

The 2023 PNC Championship's opening round will take place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Course on Saturday, December 16. Twenty elite teams of professional golfers and their family members are competing in the two-day event.

Charlie and Tiger will be participating in the tournament for the fourth time in a row.

Tiger Woods and Charlie's PNC Championship results over the years

In 2020, Charlie Woods made his debut alongside his father Tiger in the PNC Championship. They participated in the tournament for the first time, finishing seventh and earning $47,000 in prize money.

In 2021, they had their best result yet at the PNC Championship by taking second place. Last year, the father-son duo participated for the third consecutive year and tied for eighth place.