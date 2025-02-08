"It's just not my time": Luke Clanton makes his feelings clear about not winning his PGAT card at the WM Phoenix Open

At the 2025 WM Phoenix Open, Luke Clanton had a chance to win his PGA Tour card. Clanton, 21, had 19 points on the PGA Tour University Accelerated. If the young golfer had to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale, he would have taken his tally up to 20, which would have enabled him to earn his PGA Tour card.

However, Clanton failed to make the cut at WM Phoenix Open, which means he did not earn his PGA Tour card this week. After the conclusion of his time at TPC Scottsdale, he spoke about not being able to earn the card. The World No. 1 in Amateur golf said it's just not his time.

Luke Clanton said:

"You know, it sucks for sure. I mean, I am not going to lie. But again, I am going to keep walking in my faith as much as I can. I kind of kept trying to tell myself my identity is not going to change, no matter if I make the cut or miss the cut. You know, again, it's golf. It's not going to go your way all the time. And, you know, we put up a great fight, me and my caddie. Family out this week, we had a blast. I mean, this tournament's unbelievable. To be out here and to even have the chance to play in it is awesome. So, you know, again, it's just not my time. My time will come. So, I am excited for that." [0:00 onwards]

Further in the video, Luke Clanton said he is learning and added he has never dealt with pressure like this before. He detailed an interaction he had with PGA Tour veteran Justin Thomas. Clanton revealed that Thomas told him to keep his head up as he believes the young golfer will win a bunch at TPC Scottsdale.

A detailed look at Luke Clanton's scorecard in Round 2 of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open

It was Round 2 of the WM Phoenix Open, which ensured Luke Clanton missed the cut. In the second round on Friday, Clanton scored six birdies and 2 bogeys.

Here is a detailed look at Clanton's score on all 18 holes at the TPC Scottsdale (Stadium Course):

Hole 1 (par 4) 4

Hole 2 (par 4) 4

Hole 3 (par 5) 4

Hole 4 (par 3) 4

Hole 5 (par 4) 4

Hole 6 (par 4) 4

Hole 7 (par 3) 2

Hole 8 (par 4) 4

Hole 9 (par 4) 4

Hole 10 (par 4) 5

Hole 11 (par 4) 3

Hole 12 (par 3) 3

Hole 13 (par 5) 4

Hole 14 (par 4) 4

Hole 15 (par 5) 4

Hole 16 (par 3) 3

Hole 17 (par 4) 3

Hole 18 (par 4) 4.

