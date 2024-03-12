“It's kind of a wait-and-see game” - Steve Stricker claims some LIV golfers are seeking PGA Tour return

Steve Stricker recently made a bold statement about LIV golfers at the Cologuard Classic. The American professional golfer competed at last week's PGA Tour Champions event from March 8 to 10.

While talking to the media at last week's event, Stricker claimed that he was aware of some golfers associated with the LIV Golf League who expressed interest in returning to the PGA Tour.

Speaking about the Saudi circuit players, Stricker said (via Golf Magic):

"I know the guys, some of them on the LIV tour want to come back and play out on the regular Tour. I know that for a fact, and so it's kind of a wait-and-see game, especially for us out here."

It's worth noting that numerous top-ranked PGA Tour players have moved to LIV Golf over the past two years. Notably, Jon Rahm made headlines with his move to LIV Golf last year, followed by Adrian Meronk, Tyrrell Hatton, and, most recently, Anthony Kim joined the circuit.

Last year, Bernd Wiesberger returned to the DP World Tour after he failed to secure his spot for the third season of LIV Golf. However, no LIV golfer has publicly shown interest in returning to the PGA Tour.

In July 2023, following the PGA Tour-LIV Golf's merger, six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson commented on a golf fan's tweet saying that no player on the Saudi circuit wanted to join the PGA Tour. He tweeted:

"What a colossal waste of time.Not a single player on LIV wants to play PGA Tour. It would require a public apology and restitution to LIV playersfor paying millions to Clout media to disparage all of us.A better topic is future sanctions for the many players who now come to LIV."

Brandel Chamblee talks about LIV Golf's future

Recently, renowned golf analyst Brandel Chamblee commented on the future of LIV Golf during a live broadcast from The Players Championship.

Chamblee stated the PGA Tour has been a hotbed of talents in 2024. Several of the new golfers rose to prominence this year. Speaking about the LIV Golf and PGA Tour, Chamblee said:

"The PGA Tour has a feeder system, a direct line to creating stars and just this year we’ve began to see them create new stars… The fact that LIV has bought a few players, It’s a place in time. Those players will not have that game in three or four more years. Meanwhile, the PGA Tour stars will carry on developing superstars."

Meanwhile, LIV Golf started its third season in February and has witnessed four events so far. Their next event will take place in April.

The PGA Tour, on the other hand, is scheduled to have The Players Championship this week. Steve Strickers will also tee off at the event.