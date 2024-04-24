Michael Kim has shared the process of the partner selection process for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the sole team event on the PGA Tour. Scheduled to commence in less than 24 hours at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, the 2024 Zurich Classic will run from April 25 to 28.

80 pairs participate in the Zurich Classic. This year, Michael Kim is teamed up with K.H. Lee. Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the hilarious process that goes behind asking a partner for the Zurich Classic. Kim said:

"How do you pick ur partner for Zurich? It’s kinda like asking someone out on a date. First, you ask if they have a partner and if they’re thinking of playing the tournament. Most players don’t ask someone who’s totally out of their league, unless they’re very good friends."

Further, Michael Kim shared how he teamed with his partner K.H. Lee.

"I really enjoy playing this tournament so I asked KH pretty early in the yr to get it set up."

Michael Kim wrote that it's always interesting to check the pairings sheet and see who is paired with whom. He humorously remarked that usually a couple of players "out kick their coverage." Kim said he wouldn't disclose any names.

Michael Kim is teamed up with K.H. Lee for the 2024 Zurich Classic

Michael Kim further said that there isn't much strategic thought put into selecting a partner to cover up weaknesses or match golf ball preferences. Kim further said:

"It’s a fun event so most partner up with players that they’re friendly with and want to team up with. Then we handle who tees off on what holes and such."



Michael Kim, who is ranked 112th in the OWGR rankings, hasn't had the best of seasons in 2024. Kim has missed the cut in 5 of the 12 tournaments he has played. However, he comes from a T14 finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'd be hoping to create some magic at the Zurich Classic with K.H. Lee.

His performance so far in 2024 is as follows:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T42

The American Express: T6

Farmers Insurance Open: T37

WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut

Mexico Open at Vidanta: Missed Cut

Cognizant Classic: Missed Cut

Puerto Rico Open: T23

The Players Championship: Missed Cut

Valspar Championship: T33

Texas Children's Houston Open: T64

Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut

Corales Puntacana Championship: T14

The other pairs in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans are as follows:

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama

Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges

Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody

Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners

Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin

Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala

Taylor Moore and Matt Nesmith

Peter Malnati and Russell Knox

Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander

Luke Donald and Francesco Molinari

Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace

Justin Suh and Rico Hoey

Eric Cole and Russ Cochran

Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy

Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup

Daniel Berger and Victor Perez

Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard

Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue

Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

K.H. Lee and Michael Kim

Luke List and Henrik Norlander

Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo

Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer

Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley

Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer

Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway

Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner

Brandon Wu and James Nicholas

Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith

Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin

Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid

Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre

Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder

Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen

Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon

Aaron Rai and David Lipsky

S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae

Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak

Ben Taylor and Sean O'Hair

Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr

Callum Tarren and David Skinns

Dylan Wu and Justin Lower

Harry Hall and Justin Lower

Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley

Carson Young and Ben Martin

Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird

Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn

Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan

Doug Ghim and Chan Kim

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou

Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon

Vince Whaley and Adam Long

Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire

Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman

Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott

Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.

Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty

Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney

Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman

Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick

Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs

Roger Sloan and Josh Teater

Raul Pereda and Austin Cook

Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd

Blaine Hale, Jr. and Paul Haley II