Michael Kim has shared the process of the partner selection process for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the sole team event on the PGA Tour. Scheduled to commence in less than 24 hours at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, the 2024 Zurich Classic will run from April 25 to 28.
80 pairs participate in the Zurich Classic. This year, Michael Kim is teamed up with K.H. Lee. Recently, he took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the hilarious process that goes behind asking a partner for the Zurich Classic. Kim said:
"How do you pick ur partner for Zurich? It’s kinda like asking someone out on a date. First, you ask if they have a partner and if they’re thinking of playing the tournament. Most players don’t ask someone who’s totally out of their league, unless they’re very good friends."
Further, Michael Kim shared how he teamed with his partner K.H. Lee.
"I really enjoy playing this tournament so I asked KH pretty early in the yr to get it set up."
Michael Kim wrote that it's always interesting to check the pairings sheet and see who is paired with whom. He humorously remarked that usually a couple of players "out kick their coverage." Kim said he wouldn't disclose any names.
Michael Kim is teamed up with K.H. Lee for the 2024 Zurich Classic
Michael Kim further said that there isn't much strategic thought put into selecting a partner to cover up weaknesses or match golf ball preferences. Kim further said:
"It’s a fun event so most partner up with players that they’re friendly with and want to team up with. Then we handle who tees off on what holes and such."
Michael Kim, who is ranked 112th in the OWGR rankings, hasn't had the best of seasons in 2024. Kim has missed the cut in 5 of the 12 tournaments he has played. However, he comes from a T14 finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship. He'd be hoping to create some magic at the Zurich Classic with K.H. Lee.
His performance so far in 2024 is as follows:
- Sony Open in Hawaii: T42
- The American Express: T6
- Farmers Insurance Open: T37
- WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut
- Mexico Open at Vidanta: Missed Cut
- Cognizant Classic: Missed Cut
- Puerto Rico Open: T23
- The Players Championship: Missed Cut
- Valspar Championship: T33
- Texas Children's Houston Open: T64
- Valero Texas Open: Missed Cut
- Corales Puntacana Championship: T14
The other pairs in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans are as follows:
- Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- Matt Fitzpatrick and Alex Fitzpatrick
- Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama
- Gary Woodland and Lee Hodges
- Pierceson Coody and Parker Coody
- Rasmus Højgaard and Nicolai Højgaard
- Davis Riley and Nick Hardy
- Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners
- Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin
- Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler
- Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- Will Zalatoris and Sahith Theegala
- Taylor Moore and Matt Nesmith
- Sepp Straka and Brice Garnett
- Peter Malnati and Russell Knox
- Billy Horschel and Tyson Alexander
- Luke Donald and Francesco Molinari
- Steve Stricker and Matt Kuchar
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Thorbjorn Olesen and Matt Wallace
- Justin Suh and Rico Hoey
- Eric Cole and Russ Cochran
- Ryan Fox and Garrick Higgo
- Tom Hoge and Maverick McNealy
- Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup
- Daniel Berger and Victor Perez
- Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard
- Cameron Champ and MJ Daffue
- Nico Echavarria and Max Greyserman
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- K.H. Lee and Michael Kim
- Luke List and Henrik Norlander
- Taylor Moore and Matt NeSmith
- Vincent Norrman and Jorge Campillo
- Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer
- Chez Reavie and Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun and Hayden Buckley
- Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer
- Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway
- Kevin Chappell and Jason Dufner
- Brandon Wu and James Nicholas
- Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter
- Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith
- Taylor Montgomery and Ben Griffin
- Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid
- Thomas Detry and Robert MacIntyre
- Beau Hossler and Sam Ryder
- Keith Mitchell and Joel Dahmen
- Sam Stevens and Paul Barjon
- Aaron Rai and David Lipsky
- S.H. Kim and Sangmoon Bae
- Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak
- Ben Taylor and Sean O'Hair
- Robby Shelton and Wilson Furr
- Callum Tarren and David Skinns
- Dylan Wu and Justin Lower
- Harry Hall and Justin Lower
- Nate Lashley and Rafael Campos
- Greyson Sigg and Chesson Hadley
- Carson Young and Ben Martin
- Kevin Streelman and Martin Laird
- Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn
- Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan
- Doug Ghim and Chan Kim
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Carl Yuan and Zecheng Dou
- Jhonattan Vegas and Bronson Burgoon
- Vince Whaley and Adam Long
- Ben Kohles and Patton Kizzire
- Chandler Phillips and Jacob Bridgeman
- Erik Barnes and Harrison Endycott
- Jimmy Stanger and Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Alejandro Tosti and Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ben Silverman and Kevin Dougherty
- Hayden Springer and Tom Whitney
- Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman
- Norman Xiong and Ryan McCormick
- Trace Crowe and Harry Higgs
- Roger Sloan and Josh Teater
- Raul Pereda and Austin Cook
- Scott Gutschewski and Jonathan Byrd
- Blaine Hale, Jr. and Paul Haley II