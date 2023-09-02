"It’s like Jon Rahm in 2016” – European Tour pro Eddie Pepperell shares ‘worrying’ take on Ludvig Aberg’s Ryder Cup situation

European Tour golfer Eddie Pepperell opened up about the potential Ryder Cup picks. He spoke about Ludvig Aberg, who just turned pro a month ago.

Pepperell said that Aberg's selection in the team would be "worrying" because he ranked outside the top 50 in the Ryder Cup point list.

In an exclusive interview with SkySports, during the second round of the European Masters on Friday, September 1, Pepperell spoke about Ludvig Aberg saying that picking him would be like selecting Jon Rahm in 2016.

"I feel like he kind of needed to win or come very close to winning this week to warrant a pick. If he doesn’t do that and still gets a pick, I worry a little bit what that means for the guys like, whoever is going to become at the expense of that. Because they have spent this year playing on this Tour, they’ve done well, it’s a tricky one isn’t it?" he said.

"It’s like Jon Rahm in 2016. Would you have picked him? In hindsight maybe, but you have to respect the qualifying system. People like Victor Perez. I know he’s not in great form but he’s still third on the Race to Dubai. Nicolai (Hojgaard) has done well also," Pepperell added.

The European Ryder Cup team will be confirmed about this week's Omega Masters tournament. The team will consist of 12 players, including six auto-qualified and another six selected by the captain.

Who is Ludvig Aberg?

Ludvig Aberg is a professional Swedish golfer. He was born on 31 October 1999 in Eslov and began playing golf in 2007 at the local club, Eslov Golf Club. He had a successful junior and amateur career.

Aberg won the Swedish Teen Tour Order of Merit and was then awarded the Annika Sorestam Trophy during his junior career.

He also represented his country internationally in 2017 and was part of the winning team of the 2019 European Amateur Team Championship.

Aberg won the 2017 Fairhaven Trophy and finished seventh at the Junior Players Championship.

He made his European Tour debut as an amateur in 2018 at the Norda Masters and finished tied 34th. He ended his amateur career ranked first in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and made his professional debut at the RBC Canadian Open on the PGA Tour in 2023.

Here are the results of all tournaments Ludvig Aberg played in 2023:

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Position: T24

Score: 70-70-73-73

Valspar Championship

Position: T61

Score: 72-71-73-73

RBC Canadian Open

Position: T25

Score: 69-72-71-69

Prize money: $64,850.00

Travelers Championship

Position: T24

Score: 67-65-65-70

Prize money: $167,000.00

Rocket Mortgage Classic

Position: T40

Score: 65-67-73-72

Prize money: $33,000.00

John Deere Classic

Position: T4

Score: 68-64-71-63

Prize money: $333,000.00

Genesis Scottish Open

Position: CUT

Score: 71- 68

3M Open

Position: T64

Score: 72-64-73-72

Prize money: $16,614.00

Wyndham Championship

Position: T14

Score: 66-66-71-67

Prize money: $123,500.00