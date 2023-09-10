“It’s a little-known secret” - Jordan Spieth’s coach reveals why elite golfers never ‘top’ the ball

Jordan Spieth's coach Cameron McCormick recently shared a video where he was seen giving advice to amateur golfers. He demonstrated how to take a perfect shot and also shared valuable advice with the golf fans.

McCormick also explained how elite golfers hit their balls. He said that professional golfers never hit the ball on top and at thin edges. He posted the video on his Instagram account with a caption, saying:

"Success leaves clues…elite golfers never top it and almost never hit it thin and this video explains why. It’s a little known secret but essential to understanding for better ball striking."

Explaining his unique technique to hit the ball, Cameron McCormick said:

"It’s a little-known secret, but essential to understanding for better ball-striking. This is the ball-striking secret of the pros. And when you get it wrong, it’s likely the only reason you thin it, or even worse, top it. There are two arcs that we can talk about in the swing."

"There’s the arc the clubhead takes around your body, and then there’s the arc the handle takes around your body," he added. "Professional golfers on the downswing return the handle arc lower than where it left. In fact, that low point of the handle arc is right back adjacent to their back thigh, and it’s some 1 to 3 centimeters lower than where it left off, or than how it went back."

It is important to note that Jordan Spieth has been selected by the USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson to play for the American team at the biennial tournament. It will take place from September 29 to October 1 in Rome.

Jordan Spieth's coach shares valuable advice to avoid "swing killer"

Earlier this year, Cameron McCormick shared a few tips to help amateur golfers avoid "swing killers." Spieth's coach revealed that these problems are two-folded and start if the swing is too fast.

Amateur golfers often struggled with their game. But McCormick has the best advice for the fans. He posted a video on Instagram in May 2023. Cam said that to avoid killers' swings, players should take a deep breath and then work on backswings.

"The first is using your breath to time the swing to. On the backswing, I want you to hear yourself breathe in. On the downswing, I want you to hear yourself breathe out. Time the breath back and down. Long breaths through the strike. That’s going to help you develop much smoother tempo," he said.

“Should that not work, let’s say too difficult, then we can use words. On the backswing, I want you to say ‘back.’ On the downswing, I want you to say ‘strike.’ Now, here’s the difference. On the backswing, I want you to say ‘back’ throughout the entire duration of the swing. ‘Baaaaaaack.’ Impact is when I want you to say ‘strike.’” he added.

Cameron McCormick has helped Jordan Spieth in his professional career. Jordan turned pro in 2012 and has won 16 professional events in his career.