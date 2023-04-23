”It's a lot of temptation and I didn't want it”: Padraig Harrington makes a big claim about LIV Golf offer

Padraig Harrington is a renowned golfer. He is one of the most successful golfers in the world. The former World No. 3 has won three major tournaments in his career.

Harrington plays on the PGA Tour. He was offered a million-dollar contract from LIV Golf, but he turned it down.

Last year, the newly formed series offered contracts to golfers around the world, which some accepted while some rejected. Padraig Harrington turned down the offer, and when he recently appeared on the Late Late Show, the Irish golfer opened up about his decision. He revealed that he didn't want the temptation.

Harrigton said:

"I got a text message but I didn't want the temptation. If somebody comes around and offers you a hundred million, five hundred million, that's a lot of temptation. It's a lot of temptation and I didn't want it. Sometimes you just don't need it."

He added:

"I'm not going, but I've lots of friends who went and they're still my friends. I can see why people would go and I can see the good of it in terms of inclusion if things change. Some of the guys have gone for free, but there's a lot of prize money. Whether they should go or not is up to the individuals - some of the guys who've gone wouldn't have been in good financial situations."

Balls.ie @ballsdotie "If I can get you to play golf when you retire, I can get anyone to play golf"



Lovely gesture from Padraig Harrington on the Late Late last night!

"If I can get you to play golf when you retire, I can get anyone to play golf"Lovely gesture from Padraig Harrington on the Late Late last night!https://t.co/PsyKfkNZY7

Padraig Harrington turned professional in 1995 and has won 36 professional events. He has won six PGA Tour events, 15 European Tours, and three major titles.

"PGA is my bread and butter" - Padraig Harrington talks about the American Tour

Padraig Harrington has openly put his thoughts forward about LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. Although he did not join the LIV Golf, he does not have any vendetta against the golfers, playing in it. Harrington said that LIV golfers should be allowed to compete in major tournaments.

In one of his interviews in September 2022, Padraig revealed:

"I have a lot of friends who have gone to LIV and I don’t want to throw them under the bus. Nobody is paying me to support LIV and the PGA is my bread and butter. I strongly believe the Majors should stay above everything."

Luckily, the LIV players were allowed to play at the Masters, with Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka finishing in second place.

In his interview on the Late Late Show on Friday, April 21, Padraig Harrington continued to talk about the Saudi-backed series. He went on to say:

"I wouldn't want to live in Saudi Arabia as it is now, but I do believe inclusion changes things. The more international inclusion of Saudi Arabia, the more the people will go, 'you know what - we want to change things.' It's not that long ago here we used to put pregnant women in mother and baby homes. 1996 was when the last of them closed so we're not that far away from it."

Harrington started playing for the PGA Tour Champions in 2022 and has also won a senior major. He clinched the US Senior Open trophy last year after defeating Steve Stricker by one stroke.

Poll : 0 votes