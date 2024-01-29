“It’s all about motivations” – Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon says his tattoo and journals bring him ‘extra confidence’

2024 Farmers Insurance Open winner Matthieu Pavon recently explained that his unique tattoo helps him stay motivated. The 31-year-old became the first French golfer to win on the PGA Tour in over a hundred years. He created history last week at the Torrey Pines Golf Course after winning his maiden Tour event.

On his right hand, Pavon bears a motivational text tattoo that says, "The saliva that flows now will become the tears of joy tomorrow."

He opened up about his unique tattoo in a media interview after winning the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. Matthieu Pavon said that he keeps a journal of the things that inspire him (via Golf Week):

“It’s all about motivations. For me, it’s really important to have everything clear in my mind. Since I won in Spain last year, I write down some notes in my book which bring me back to the present moment.

“You know how it is on the golf course, sometimes your head flies away a little bit and you have to get back to the present moment to refocus yourself. Sentences like they are telling me why I play golf, why I’m here. … They give me a little extra confidence.”

Pavon registered a one-stroke victory at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after playing four rounds of 69, 65, 72 and 69. He shot a birdie on the 18th hole of the final round and won the event, which concluded on Saturday, January 27.

In the first round, Pavon scored 69 with five birdies and two bogeys, and in the second round, he scored 65 with eight birdies and one bogey. He finished with a score of 72 after making three birdies and three bogeys in the third round. In the last round, he scored five birdies and two bogeys for a total of 69.

Nicolai Hojgaard finished in second place at the PGA Tour event with a score of under 12. Nate Lashley settled for a tie for third place with Jake Knapp and Stephan Jaeger.

“I still can’t believe it" - Matthieu Pavon on winning his maiden PGA Tour event

Matthieu Pavon earned his PGA Tour card last year after finishing in the top 15 at the DP World Tour Race to Dubai. He has now won an event on the PGA Tour in just his third outing on the tour as a member.

Speaking about his victory, Pavon said it was a great victory for his country. He hoped to inspire people with his victory, the first by a Frenchman since World War II, and said (via Sportstar):

“It is big for our country. I hope it will inspire a lot of people, because coming from an amateur player which is 800 in the world to a PGA Tour winner is pretty big. I still can’t believe it. It feels like there is another round to play tomorrow because we’re only Saturday.”

Having turned pro in 2013, Matthieu Pavon has won six professional events. He has reportedly entered the top 35 of the Official World Gold Rankings after winning the Farmers Insurance Open.