Nicolai Hojgaard's twin brother Rasmus Hojgaard is currently playing at the Doha Golf Club in the Qatar Masters. If he manages to end up in the top 10 on the leaderboard, he will secure the PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.

Since the top 10 players on the Race to Dubai rankings of the DP World Tour will earn an exemption to play on the American Tour, the twin brother is hoping for some fireworks in Qatar this weekend.

Rasmus Hojgaard, who is ranked 19th on the season-long rankings, is hoping for a top-10 finish at the Qatar Masters. If he manages to do so, he will jump higher on the list.

While speaking on his chances to earn the PGA Tour card, he was quoted as saying by sbnation:

"I'm trying to focus on the golf, which I can sort of control and not let all the things around stress me out too much."

Rasmus Hojgaard added that earning the PGA Tour card is his "biggest goal" left for this year. He added that he is looking to put in some stellar efforts in the last three events of the DP World Tour this year.

"It's obviously the biggest goal I have for the rest of the year. I've set out a few goals at the start of the season to see if I can tick them off. Some have been accomplished, some haven't, but this is definitely up there now, and I'm really hoping I can play some good golf here in the last three events of the year," Rasmus said.

His brother Nicolai Hojgaard, who is playing the Fall season events, is comfortably placed third on the rankings and is all set to earn the card for the next season. If Rasmus, too, manages a top-10 finish, he will join his twin on the leading American golf tour for the next season.

Rasmus also spoke about his twin brother's great performances this season and hoped to join him on the PGA Tour and play alongside him.

"Nicolai has been playing some good golf, and he's [about to get] his card in America now, so I really want to go over there and join him so we can play together," Nicolai Hojgaard's brother said.

How has Nicolai Hojgaard's twin brother Rasmus played this season?

The 22-year-old Danish golfer has played 21 events on the DP World Tour this season so far. He had made the cut in 13 of them. He secured his fourth victory on the Tour this season when he defeated Nacho Elvira at the 2023 Made in HimmerLand.

The Dane's first top-10 finish came at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in February 2023. He shot four rounds of 66-67-68-73 to finish tied for sixth on the leaderboard.

Nicolai Hojgaard's twin brother went on to finish tied third in the 2023 KLM Open and solo fourth in the 2023 Cazoo Open de France.

Rasmus Hojgaard played two majors this season - the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He could not make it into the cut line in both of them.

He has accumulated a sum of €1,090,944.61 (around $11,54,164) as prize money on the DP World Tour this season.