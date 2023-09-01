“It’s raining for everyone” – Megan Khang recalls Tom Watson’s advice on how to play on wet conditions

Megan Khang recently opened up on the advice she received from former PGA Tour golfer Tom Watson on how to play on a wet course. Khang is currently playing at the 2023 Portland Classic and is tied for the sixth position after playing the first round.

The tournament is underway at the Columbia Edgewater Macan course and weather reports state a chance of rain on Friday, September 1. The LPGA Tour posted a video of Megan Khang's press conference from the Portland Classic Championship, where the golfer talks about the wet golf course conditions.

Khang recalled advice she received from Watson during her junior career.

"I remember in junior golf, we had a guest speaker at one of our tournaments, and it was Tom Watson," Megan Khang said. "And I remember him telling us, you can either go out there and say, like, oh, it's raining, it stinks, or you can just go out there and be like, hey, it's raining for everyone. You just got to deal with it and make the best of the conditions."

"And that's kind of the mentality I kind of take now on hearing that advice from a legend like him. And I think that definitely helps kind of mentally prepare myself, like, hey, it's going to be wet. It's going to be a little softer. It's raining for everyone. It's not just like a cloud over your head. So why don't you just go deal with it and embrace mother nature a little bit?" she added.

Expand Tweet

The final of the 2023 Portland Classic is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 3.

When will Megan Khang tee off at the 2023 Portland Classic on Friday?

Megan Khang will tee off for the second round of the 2023 Portland Classic at 11:32 a.m. ET. She will pair up with Nanna Madsen and Jodi Ewart Shadoff to start the game on the 10th hole.

Here are notable pairings and tee times of the 2023 of the 2023 Portland Classic second round:

10:15 AM ET Hole 1 Paula Creamer, Dewi Weber, Annie Park

10:37 AM ET Hole 10 Pernilla Lindberg, Arpichaya Yubol, Amanda Doherty

10:48 AM ET Hole 10 Jaravee Boonchant, Jenny Bae, Emily Kristine Pedersen

10:59 AM ET Hole 10 Alexis Thompson, In-gee Chun, Brooke Mackenzie Henderson

11:10 AM ET Hole 10 Atthaya Thitikul, Andrea Lee, Lilia Vu

11:21 AM ET Hole 10 Stacy Lewis, Hyo Joo Kim Ayaka Furue

11:32 AM ET Hole 10 Megan Khang, Nanna Madsen, Jodi Ewart Shadoff

11:43 AM ET Hole 10 Wichanee Meechai, Yan Liu, Jeong Eun Lee5

11:54 AM ET Hole 10 Dani Holmqvist, Caroline Inglis, Mina Harigae

12:05 PM ET Hole 10 Jing Yan, Sophia Schubert, Brittany Altomare

After the first round of the competition, Perrine Delacour took the lead with a score of under nine. She played a round of 63 on Thursday, August 31. Gina Khan settled in the second position followed by Olivia Cowan, Linn Grant, and Nelly Korda who settled in third place.