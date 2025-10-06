“It's really cool” - Steven Fisk reacts to joining exclusive four-player club with Sanderson Farms Championship win

Steven Fisk clinched his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025. The 28-year-old golfer closed with an 8-under 64 on Sunday to win at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. With this, he became the fourth rookie to win on the American circuit this year.Fisk joined the rookie winners club for the year comprising of Aldrich Potgieter, Karl Vilips and William Mouw. For the unversed, Potgieter won the Rocket Classic in June to become the youngest winner on the PGA Tour since 1931 at the age of 20 years, 289 days. 24-year-old Vilips won the Puerto Rico Open while the 25-year-old Mouw claimed his first victory at the ISCO Championship. Fisk took down Garrick Higgo of South Africa over the closing holes to join the trio and dubbed it “really cool” to win on the Tour as a rookie.Steven Fisk said after his Sanderson Farms Championship win, as quoted by ASAP Sports:“It's really cool. These fall events were a really cool opportunity for me to come out and try to get a win. Obviously with the position I was in on the FedExCup points list I had a lot of ground to make up… At the end of the day, if you come out here and win a golf tournament, everything takes care of itself. So that's been my focus for the last month or two.”Fisk further stated that he was “really excited” to attend the event to see ‘where he stacked up’ on the PGA Tour roster.Steven Fisk added:“I had one circled honestly, knowing that we're coming to Bermudagrass. It's definitely what I'm most comfortable on. We don't play a lot of it throughout the season, so I was really excited to come here this week and see where I could stack up.”Steven Fisk was find 'job security' at Sanderson Farms ChampionshipIt is pertinent to note that Steven Fisk was on the lookout for “job security” at Sanderson Farms Championship. For the unversed, the champion golfer was No. 135 in the FedExCup Fall standings, destined to return to the Korn Ferry Tour from PGA Tour, ahead of the Jackson outing. However, the 2019 Walker Cup team member finished at 24-under 264 to clinch victory and shoot up the standings.The golfer, who now has a two-year exemption through 2027, also shot up 92 places on the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) to sit 91st after his maiden Tour victory. It is noteworthy that the Georgia Southern alum took five years to get to the PGA Tour and has now sealed his place for next two years.Steven Fisk said ring his Golf Channel interview on the 18th green on Sunday:“I came out today with an attitude that nothing was going to stop me. I just felt like I'd be standing right here, right now, before the round started. I know I'm good enough. I thought I could do it… To have some job security is pretty nice. It's been a long, hard year.”Fisk got emotional post win. It is noteworthy that that the ace golfer lost his father, Christopher, earlier this year after a battle with cancer. Following the win, the golfer embraced his caddie Jay Green and his partner Edith on the green.