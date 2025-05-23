"It's a shame" - When Charley Hull slammed the LPGA's dress code, which banned revealing skirts

Charley Hull hated the LPGA's decision to form a dress code for female golfers. In 2017, the LPGA prohibited them from wearing plunging necklines, leggings or revealing skirts while on the course. The tour received a lot of criticism for this move from fans who claimed it was "sl*t shaming" the female golfers. Hull, on the other hand, held a completely opposing viewpoint.

Hull commented on this decision in a BBC column. When she discussed the LPGA's rule on short dresses, she used the headline "Too cool for School". She felt that this move deprives the game of its originality and athleticism. She clarified her point of view as follows:

"A couple of weeks ago, I, along with all the girls on the LPGA Tour, received an email explaining that as part of the new dress code, external plunging necklines, leggings and revealing skirts are now banned. I don't wear any of them, so it doesn't really affect me. But I think it's a shame, as many people label golf old-fashioned and we need to move away from that."

Hull continued:

"Golf needs to be more original and athletic. If you look at most golfers, I don't think they look that good. If the clothes were cool, more people would play and watch it."

In the same column, Charley Hull also discussed her preference for clothes such as white tops and black slacks. Jason Day donned this suit at the US Open, and despite some criticism, she enjoyed it.

Charley Hull shares what could be the cause of her problematic look

Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 - Round One - Source: Getty

Charley Hull is without a doubt one of the most famous golfers on the LPGA Tour. She has enormous potential, but she does not have a positive image among her followers. Hull was recently seen at El Camaleón Golf Course for the Riviera Maya Open in 2025. She commented on her image, suggesting that the reason for it could be that she is not playing a role for them.

Hull explained this by stating (via ASAP Sports):

"I don't know really. I'm just myself. I think more people -- I think a lot of people these days aren't their self. Because they're in the public eye, they have like a role to play. With me, I'm just living my life the way I want to live it.”

The Riviera Maya Open is scheduled to take place from May 22-25. This event will feature a field of 144 players competing in stroke play over 72 holes. Almost 65 players will be able to make the cut in this event to play during the weekend. The tournament will feature a total purse value of $2.5 million, with the winner receiving $375,000.

