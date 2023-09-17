“It’s about time we hole a bunker shot” - Justin Thomas precisely predicted his shot at 15th hole on Day 3 of 2023 Fortinet Championship

Justin Thomas returned to his form at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. On Saturday, September 16 during the third round of the tournament, the American golfer impressed everyone after playing a bogey-free round.

Thomas made five birdies and one eagle on the 15th hole to settle for a score of 65. However, the former PGA Championship winner has already predicted his shot on the 15th hole to his caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay.

Speaking to the media after the third round, Justin Thomas opened up about his bunker shot on the 15th hole stating (via Golf Digest):

"When I got there, I don't know, I just liked the look of it. And I told Bones walking in I think it's about time we hole a bunker shot there. As soon as it landed, after that first bounce and it started rolling, I thought it was going to go in. So that was a pretty cool moment for us."

Adding to his statement, Thomas said that he believes he played better on Friday than on Saturday. He said:

"Honestly, I felt like I played better, quite a bit better yesterday than I did today. I definitely got a couple good breaks. It's just golf, anybody that's been out here can tell you. It's frustrating but wild at the same time. I'm putting myself in a lot better positions to have good things happen, but more than anything, mentally I truly believe that good things are going to happen, so that's at least a good start."

The 2023 Fortinet Championship will have its final round on Sunday, September 17.

Justin Thomas's performance at the 2023 Fortinet Championship

Thomas started his game at the 2023 Fortinet Championship with a birdie on the sixth hole on Thursday. He made two birdies and one bogey on the front nine of the opening round and added two more birdies on the back nine to score 69.

The American golfer started the second round with a birdie on the fifth hole and added two more birdies on the eighth and ninth holes. He made six birdies and one bogey in the second round to settle for a score of 67 and made five birdies and an eagle in the third round to settle for a score of 65.

Justin Thomas tied in second place with Cam Davis and S.H. Kim after the third round with a score of under 15.

He will start the final round of the tournament on Sunday, September 17 at 4:40 pm ET with S.H. Kim.

The Sunday round of the Fortinet Championship will start at 11 a.m. ET with Kevin Kisner and Carl Yuan taking the first shot of the day followed by Tyson Alexander and Chesson Hadley teeing off at 11:10 a.m. ET.