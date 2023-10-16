“It's been unbelievable” - Rookie Ludvig Aberg reflects on his thrilling beginnings on the PGA Tour

Ludvig Aberg, who just turned professional in June this year had some of the best events to play. He was even picked by captain Luke Donald to play for Team Europe against Team USA in the Ryder Cup event.

However, it was at the Shriners Children's Open where he achieved his career-low 62, only to express his gratitude for having the best time of his life in recent years.

Ludvig Aberg stated:

“I can't wait. It's been unbelievable."

Despite competing for the third consecutive week, Aberg didn't seem particularly worn out on Sunday in the Shriners Children's Open. He made significant gains by shooting a final-round 62. He has secured a spot in the top 125 with his current ranking of 95.

Furthermore, the young golfer even expressed his desire to rest for some time, given how amazing Aberg played in all his events so far.

"I've had the time of my life. I wouldn't want to change it for anything. But I am a little bit tired."

However, the 23-year-old golfer was able to finish in T13 in the same tournament.

A look at Ludvig Aberg's 2023 season

Ludvig Aberg has had a decent season since he turned professional in June. He just missed one cut out of the events that he played. His best finish was at the John Deere Classic where he stood in T4 position.

His maiden professional victory, however, came on the DP World Tour at the Omega European Masters in September.

Due to this, Team Europe captain Luke Donald picked him to play in the Ryder Cup. There, Ludvig Aberg bagged two points from his four matches in Rome.

Moreover, just last week, for the Sanderson Farms Championship, he was among the five players to tee off in the playoff round. Unfortunately, he didn't win the event and stood in the T2 position as he lost to Luke List.

Talking about getting an opportunity to play the PGA Tour events, the Swedish professional golfer stated:

“Just coming out of PGA Tour U, they gave me the opportunity to play, and I'm trying to take advantage of that."

“I'm trying to play as much as I can, trying to enjoy it, trying to embrace it, and trying to improve my status for next year. That's all I'm trying to do,” he further added.

Aberg is currently planning to take a break and return for the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico in the beginning of November.