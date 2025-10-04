"It seems Phil Mickelson supports injustice" - Fans react to Greg Norman revealing he faced 'abuse' at LIV Golf

Greg Norman has opened up about the criticism and “abuse” he faced while running LIV Golf. The Australian, who stepped down last month after three years as CEO, said the job was rewarding but also exhausting. He admitted it took a serious toll on his mental and physical health and that he often felt misunderstood.Norman added that several players, including Phil Mickelson, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood, reached out after his exit to thank him for what he had done for them and for the league. When NUCLR Golf shared Norman’s comments on X, fans were quick to react, and opinions were divided.One user, responding to Norman’s mention of Mickelson’s appreciation, wrote:“It seems Mickelson supports injustice.”Another defended Norman, saying:“Good for him for standing up and speaking his truth. Sounds like he did the best he could despite all the drama.”Some, however, dismissed Norman’s remarks entirely.“This is the problem with the golf space, he only had support. He was never abused. But he was convinced otherwise by the emptiness of the internet,” one fan commented.“This guy is such an idiot,” another added.Others went further, calling Greg Norman’s comments exaggerated.“What a bunch of horseshit from this narcissistic, elitist clown. Working 100 hour weeks? Laughable,” one fan wrote.Another pointed to how the Saudi-funded league lured players like Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, and Bryson DeChambeau away from the PGA Tour, holding Norman partly responsible.“Yeah he didn’t mention how he tried to destroy the Pga Tour and what he said about the tour. He’s lucky no one did anything else to him.”A screenshot of Fan reactions on NUCLR Golf's post (via X)Since leaving LIV Golf, Greg Norman has turned his attention back to business. He’s focusing on his golf course design projects and helping plan the 2032 Olympic Games in Brisbane as part of the organizing committee.Greg Norman calls his time at LIV Golf ‘mission accomplished’Greg Norman believes his work with LIV Golf achieved what it set out to do. Reflecting on his three years as CEO, he said he knew challenges would come, but didn’t expect the level of resistance the league faced early on.Norman noted that the entry of private investors like the Strategic Sports Group (SSG) helped change perceptions around the league. He said those moves helped calm tensions and proved that LIV Golf’s influence had brought long-term benefits to the sport.“They started to see that what LIV did – bring private equity into the game of golf for the first time in 53 years – was a positive,” Norman said.He also pointed out that even the PGA Tour benefited from the changes, with higher prize money and new event formats partly driven by LIV’s presence.“Even with the PGA Tour [boosting its prizemoney with elevated events], I was quietly happy when I saw that, because the players benefited from it,” he said.Greg Norman admitted that while the PGA Tour may never credit LIV for those changes, he’s proud of the disruption it created. He also reflected that he would take on the challenge again, though he would handle a few things differently next time.