"It was terrifying": Bryson DeChambeau reveals Tiger Woods was the star of his most nervous shot ever 

Bryson DeChambeau recently played rapid-fire for a video with Golf Digest. He answered several hard-hitting as well as fun questions that were thrown at him back-to-back.

DeChambeau was asked when he was the most nervous for a shot. The LIV Golf star fished one out of his memory and answered:

"Before a shot?" I'd say 2018 Ryder Cup playing with Tiger Woods off the first tee at Le Golf National. It was terrifying."

The 2018 Ryder Cup was held in Paris, France, with the US as the defending champions. Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods were paired for the afternoon foursomes round. The US pair went against Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari, who prevailed 5-4.

After a dismal show at Le Golf National that week, the US badly lost the 2018 Ryder Cup with 10 1/2 points. Europe secured a landslide win with 17 1/2 points.

What did Tiger Woods say about Bryson DeChambeau ahead of the 2018 Ryder Cup?

Bryson DeChambeau and Tiger Woods at the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris, France (Source: Getty)

While Jim Furyk was the US captain, Tiger Woods was one of the vice-captains heading into the 2018 Ryder Cup. At the press conference of the PGA Championship, Woods was asked about Bryson DeChambeau's chances of making it into the team

"We want him on that team," he had answered via Golf.com

Woods commended the then-rising star for his "analytical" thinking and "competitive" nature.

"Bryson is very analytical as we all know, but what most of the guys don’t know is how competitive he is. He is very fiery, very competitive, and that’s the type of person we want on the team. We want someone who is fiery, who will bleed red, white and blue. We want those type of players on the team,"

Bryson DeChambeau became one of the captain's picks that year, proving Woods' appreciation was rightly placed in the coming years. Now, he has established himself as one of the best golfers in the world.

Two years after making his Ryder Cup debut, he won his first Major title at the 2020 US Open. He won the Major again in 2024 after a close victory over Rory McIlroy.

As for his "analytical" skills, DeChambeau is known as 'The Scientist' in golf. He has managed to incorporate physics and cutting-edge technology into his golf clubs. With the incredible way he has been playing, the techniques must be working for him.

