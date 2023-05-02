“It wasn’t what was reported” – Ian Poulter replies to fan questioning his LIV Golf signing fee

Ian Poulter signed a contract with LIV Golf in 2022. According to The Telegraph, the English golfer got between $20 million and $30 million from the arrangement. The golfer, however, never revealed how much he was paid for the Saudi-backed series.

Nonetheless, Poulter recently mentioned the deal with LIV Golf in an Instagram Q&A. A fan inquired:

"Did you get a sign-on fee to join LIV? How much?"

Poulter replied:

"Yes, but it's none of your business nor anyone else's. But it wasn't what was reported. People love to exaggerate just like catching fishes...."

LIV Golf has attracted dozens of golfers from various series throughout the world. People chastised the golfers for joining LIV Golf for financial gain. According to reports, Phil Mickelson received the highest sign-on amount to enter the series. LIV Golf signed him for roughly $200 million.

Dustin Johnson has earned approximately $100 million from the contract, matching the earnings of other golfers, including Cam Smith, Joaquin Niemann, and Brooks Koepka.

"The financial aspect was just 1 of many reasons" - Ian Poulter explains why he joined LIV Golf

In the Instagram Q&A, Ian Poulter revealed why he joined LIV Golf. Money has been one of the prominent reasons for golfers joining LIV Golf. A fan asked on social media:

"Be honest, did you join LIV just for the money?"

Poulter replied back on Instagram and wrote:

"I am a co-owner of a sports franchise Majestick GC and that's exciting to be able try and build a brand whilst still playing top level golf. The product is awesome and I have more family time. So the financial aspects was just 1 of many reasons."

He went on to talk about LIV Golf and wrote:

"People don't like change but we have to keep evolving and growing. I'm glad you like the product it's new will take a little while to win some over but it will in time. It's awesome and changing weekly making improvements like any start up business. We the players are loving it. Come to one we be happy to have you and will get you a team Majesticks GC signed hat."

This season, LIV Golf ended five events successfully. A single tournament in the series involves 48 golfers. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has already stated that several new players will be joining the Saudi-backed series soon.

In an interview with NCA Newswire, the CEO discussed the series' potential growth.

He stated:

“It’s an ongoing process. We’ve got a long list of players who want to come in. We just don’t have the ability today because players are under contract… But we’ll get to a position where there will be a relegation series and places will start opening up... It’s incredible the amount of players who want to come on board. It would surprise you how good those names are.”

However, the European Tour intends to sue Ryder Cup players such as Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, and others for their participation in LIV Golf. Tour officials can sue the golfers for £100,000 after winning a dispute against LIV in April.

