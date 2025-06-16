J.J. Spaun overtakes Bryson DeChambeau in the race to the Ryder Cup as Scottie Scheffler continues to lead

J.J. Spaun has become a serious contender for the 2025 Ryder Cup after climbing 10 spots to No. 3 in the latest US Team Rankings. He now has 11,911.85 points, overtaking Bryson DeChambeau, who slipped to fourth.

The rankings updated June 16 mark a major shift in the automatic qualification as the countdown to Bethpage Black intensifies. Ryder Cup USA tweeted:

"J.J. Spaun jumps 10 spots to No.3️⃣ in the U.S. Ryder Cup Rankings after his @usopengolf win! Full Rankings➡️ ttp://rydercup.com/us-rankings #GoUSA"

Scottie Scheffler remains the leader in the Ryder Cup race. With 26,841.93 points, the World No. 1 is miles ahead of the field and has secured his spot on the team. His 2025 season, featuring his wins at the Players Championship, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and the Memorial Tournament, has solidified his position.

Xander Schauffele holds his ground at No. 2 with 12,430.45 points. Though he didn't gain ground after the US Open, his earlier win at the PGA Championship ensured his place. Bryson DeChambeau sits outside the top three with 10,319 points, finishing second at the US Open.

Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa complete the current automatic qualifying group at fifth and sixth with 9,457.69 and 9,410.01 points, respectively. Here's a look at J.J. Spaun's US Open performance that earned him the leap.

J.J. Spaun clinches US Open victory with a 65-foot putt at Oakmont

J.J. Spaun | Imagn

J.J. Spaun captured the 2025 US Open title at Oakmont with a strong finish. The final round unfolded with constant shifts on the leaderboard.

Spaun stepped onto the 18th tee at even par, knowing he needed a par to avoid a playoff. His second shot on the par-4 18th found the green but left him 65 feet from the hole. Towards the end, he committed the putt and sealed the deal.

It was a defining moment for the 34-year-old, whose previous PGA Tour victory came at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. He earned $4.3 million as the prize money. Here's the list of payouts for the 2025 US Open:

WINNER - J.J. Spaun (-1) [$4,300,000]

2 - Robert MacIntyre (+1) [$2,322,000]

3 - Viktor Hovland (+2) [$1,459,284]

T4 - Cameron Young (+3) [$876,869]

T4 - Tyrrell Hatton (+3) [$876,869]

T4 - Carlos Ortiz (+3) [$876,869]

T7 - Sam Burns (+4) [$614,423]

T7 - Jon Rahm (+4) [$614,423]

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (+4) [$614,423]

T10 - Ben Griffin (+5) [$465,937]

T10 - Russell Henley (+5) [$465,937]

T12 - Xander Schauffele (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Brooks Koepka (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Chris Kirk (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Thriston Lawrence (+6) [$348,967]

T12 - Adam Scott (+6) [$348,967]

T19 - Rory McIlroy (+7) [$242,532]

T19- Ryan Fox (+7) [$242,532]

T19 - Victor Perez (+7) [$242,532]

T19 - Emiliano Grillo (+7) [$242,532]

T23 - Collin Morikawa (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Patrick Reed (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Jordan Spieth (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Thomas Detry (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Jason Day (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Sam Stevens (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Matt Wallace (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Max Greyserman (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Nick Taylor (+8) [$161,132]

T23 - Chris Gotterup (+8) [$161,132]

T33 - Tom Kim (+9) [$113,503]

T33 - Aaron Rai (+9) [$113,503]

T33 - J. T. Poston (+9) [$113,503]

T33 - Keegan Bradley (+9) [$113,503]

37 - Maverick McNealy (+10) [$101,379]

T38 - Taylor Pendrith (+11) [$90,408]

T38 - Tony Finau (+11) [$90,408]

T38 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+11) [$90,408]

T38 - Marc Leishman (+11) [$90,408]

T42 - Hideki Matsuyama (+12) [$72,943]

T42 - Andrew Novak (+12) [$72,943]

T42 - Si Woo Kim (+12) [$72,943]

T42 - Trevor Cone (+12) [$72,943]

T46 - Niklas Norgaard (+13) [$56,944]

T46 - Daniel Berger (+13) [$56,944]

T46 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+13) [$56,944]

T46 - Jhonattan Vegas (+13) [$56,944]

T50 - Ryan McCormick (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Michael Kim (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Adam Schenk (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Mackenzie Hughes (+14) [$48,101]

T50 - Ryan Gerard (+14) [$48,101]

T55 - Justin Hastings (a) (+15) [$0]

T55 - Laurie Canter (+15) [$46,081]

T57 - Sungjae Im (+16) [$45,423]

T57 - Denny McCarthy (+16) [$45,423]

T59 - Harris English (+18) [$44,984]

T59 - Brian Harman (+18) [$44,984]

T61 - Jordan Smith (+19) [$43,445]

T61 - Johnny Keefer (+19) [$43,445]

T61 - James Nicolas (+19) [$43,445]

T64 - Cam Davis (+22) [$42,351]

T64 - Matthieu Pavon (+22) [$42,351]

66 - Philip Barbaree Jr. (+24) [$41,692]

