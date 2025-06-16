J.J. Spaun’s caddie gives credit to his dad who is ‘up in the sky’ for the PGA Tour pro’s maiden Major win

J.J. Spaun's caddie, Mark Carens credited his father for the 'good read' leading upto Spaun's U.S Open victory.

The 2025 U.S Open champion overcame the harsh Oakmont challenge last week to win the title with one-under par final score of 279. At the end of the final round, Spaun became the only player to finish the Major event under-par. He earned his first Major win and second PGA Tour title at his second U.S Open start last week.

J.J Spaun celebrates after the winning putt at the 2025 U.S. OPEN - Source: Getty

Mark Carens has been on Spaun's bag since 2021 and has witnessed both his Tour wins so far, the first one being at the Valero Texas Open in 2022.

In an interview with the PGA Tour, Carens spoke about J.J. Spaun's maiden Major victory. The official page of the PGAT shared the video clip on X, where Carens was seen saying:

"I'm just so proud of him. He deserves it and he has worked so hard. He is grateful that he's in this position."

Carens went on to mention his late father and gave him credit for the victory as he shared:

"I just knew my dad was up in the sky... When J.J. was there, I said, 'Ed gave us a good read'."

J.J. Spaun's caddie was at a loss of words when it came to express his happiness about the win.

Mark Carens has previously worked with well-known golfers such as Si Woo Kim, Bubba Watson, Morgan Hoffman among others.

A look a J.J. Spaun's performance at the 2025 US Open

Spaun qualified for the 125th edition of the U.S Open as per the consideration of the Top 60 World Golf rankings. The 34-year-old golfer entered the third Major of the year with +15000 odds to win the title and proved his worth well beyond the predictions.

The two-time PGA Tour winner carded a brilliant four-under par 66 in the first round to top the leaderboard heading into day two. A few bogeys in the second round cost him as he ended up shooting a two-over 72, yet managed to stay in deep contention ahead of the weekend.

J.J Spaun during round three of the 2025 U.S. OPEN - Source: Getty

He had a steady third round with a balance of birdies and bogeys, as he scored a one-under 69. Spaun shared the second place with Adam Scott heading into the final round. His fourth round did not get off to a good start as he shot consecutive bogeys in the first three holes. However, he recovered in the back-nine with a few birdies carding two-over 72, leading to his first Major victory.

While J.J. Spaun is yet to play a single Open Championship, his best finish at the Masters is T23 in 2022 and at the PGA Championship is T35 in 2018.

