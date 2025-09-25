  • home icon
J.J. Spaun will be ‘channelling’ his ‘inner Elsa’ for the Ryder Cup campaign

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Sep 25, 2025 01:17 GMT
PGA: TOUR Championship - First Round - Source: Imagn
J.J. Spaun - Image Source: Imagn

J.J. Spaun automatically qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup and will be part of the star-studded roster of golfers representing the US in the biennial event. Ahead of the tournament, he spoke about being inspired to let go on the course by his daughter’s favorite cartoon character.

The PGA Tour shared a clip of an interview Spaun did during a press conference at Bethpage Black Course. The clip was captioned:

“J.J. channeling his inner Elsa 🎶❄️”

During the press conference, Spaun said that things on the course changed for the better when he started taking pressure off himself and letting go. He revealed that hearing his daughter sing “Let It Go” from the popular Disney film, Frozen, also inspired him to truly let go.

“Definitely more self-belief. I think, kind of taking a lot of pressure off myself as far as trying to achieve certain things or putting limitations on myself. I just tried to let go as much as possible,” J.J. Spaun said.
“I think once I had my first daughter, her favorite song was "Let it Go," and I think hearing it hundreds of times every day kind of, you know, osmosis or whatever, and it just hit deep into the soul. I just tried to go by that mantra,” he added.
A reporter asked the two-time PGA Tour winner if he could sing the song for him and J.J. Spaun jokingly sang the first few words, which was met with laughter from the audience.

J.J. Spaun will be making his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black this year. He automatically qualified for the tournament after moving to No. 2 in the U.S. team points standings last month.

“Just so honored” - J.J. Spaun speaks on playing in the Ryder Cup for the first time

During the previously mentioned press conference at Bethpage Black, J.J. Spaun was asked if he had ever watched the Ryder Cup as a kid. He said he definitely watched the biennial tournament when he was younger, but didn’t think he would ever make it to a team.

The 35-year-old golfer expressed gratitude to have made it this year, tagging it as an honor to compete with the best of the best.

“But yeah, I'm just so honored to be here, to represent my country, to play alongside these great players, the best players in the world, and I'm really excited to get going,” he said.

J.J. Spaun shared that he had an insightful conversation with Justin Thomas, who is set to make his fourth Ryder Cup appearance at Bethpage Black. Thomas encouraged him to feel comfortable on the team and play his best because he “earned” it and deserved to be there.

Spaun revealed that Thomas’ words made him feel better and gave him a huge boost of confidence for the challenge ahead. He also said he made him feel more like a "core player" and not a "rookie."

Edited by Sarah Rishama Madaki
