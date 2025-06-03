Jack Nicklaus' hot take on Scottie Scheffler has garnered a quick response from Tiger Woods' ex-coach Hank Haney. The current World No. 1 recently won the Memorial Tournament 2025 by registering an easy four-stroke win over Ben Griffin. In the post-round press conference of the tournament on Sunday, June 1, Nicklaus joined Scheffler.

The legendary golfer expressed his opinion on what makes Scottie Scheffler an "elite player." Nicklaus praised the World No. 1 and discussed his game.

LIV Golf Nation shared a video of Jack Nicklaus' comment on its X account, which Tiger Woods’ ex-coach Hank Haney later reshared with a two-word response. He wrote:

"Pretty clear"

Meanwhile, Nicklaus said about Scheffler:

"I think that great players are ones who rise to the occasion and ones who know how to play coming down the stretch in important events. Looking at the leaderboard today, he didn't have -- I mean, Ben Griffin's a nice player, Sepp Straka is a nice player, Nick Taylor is a nice player. Those were all the guys that were there basically coming down the stretch."

"But he knows that those guys, you know, are not in his league. Now, if he had -- I don't know who else it might have been, but if he had somebody else at the top, if Xander [Schauffele] or somebody like that would have been there, he might have said, Well, that might be a little tougher. I might have to do something different. He didn't have to," he added.

Scottie Scheffler has been impressive on the PGA Tour in his last two seasons. He won seven tournaments in 2024 and has already clinched three titles this year.

At the Memorial Tournament, Scottie Scheffler started the tournament with two back-to-back rounds of 70 and then carded 68 in the third round. He played the final round of 70 to settle with a total of 10-under, registering an easy four-stroke win in the game.

A look into Scottie Scheffler's performance in 2025

Scheffler began his 2025 season on the PGA Tour at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after missing a few events at the start of the season because of an injury. He had an amazing start to his game and played the four rounds of 67, 70, 69, and 67 to settle in the T9 position. He then settled in T25 place at the WM Phoenix Open and then T3 at The Genesis Invitational.

Scottie Scheffler then competed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and secured the T11 position, and then T20 at The Players Championship.

He then recorded a runner-up finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and a solo fourth at the Masters. He won three events in his last four starts and has one top-five finish. This season, he won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the PGA Championship, and the Memorial Tournament.

