Jail-returned Angel Cabrera defends Masters 2025 appearance amid heavy criticism

Angel Cabrera is back at Augusta National for the Masters. The 2009 champion was away from the prestigious event owing to multiple convictions for assault on ex-girlfriends. The 55-year-old served 30 months in Brazil and Argentina before his release in 2023. Now, the golfer is ready to tee it up at the Masters 2025 on Thursday.

Ad

While Cabrera and his long-time coach Charlie Epps seem excited to be back on the major field, not everyone seem to share the same emotions. The Argentine’s appearance at Scottie Scheffler’s Champions Dinner on Tuesday raised criticism from fans around the world. However, the golfer believes he is deserving of one of the 95 field spots as he is a past champion.

Replying to media queries on if he ‘belongs’ to be in Augusta this week, Angel Cabrera said, as quoted by ASAP Quotes:

Ad

Trending

“I won the Masters. Why not?”

Angel Cabrera at Masters 2025 Practice Round (Image via Imagn)

Cabrera went on to state that he ‘respects others’ opinions’ but reiterated he is deserving of a second chance.

Ad

He added:

“Life has given me another opportunity. I’ve got to take advantage of that and do the right things in this second opportunity. Obviously, I regret things that happened, and you learn from them… I'm very grateful and obviously the people of the golf world are very great with me and I just appreciated the way they treated me.”

Ad

Cabrera also added that he “never thought” of being back in the Masters. The 2007 US Open winner said he had missed his ‘colleagues’ and ‘enjoying golf’ at Augusta.

Masters chairman backs Angel Cabrera

Former Masters champion Angel Cabrera’s return to Augusta National for the first time in six years is a major point of discussion this week. Many fans claimed the golfer’s conviction on numerous charges that including assault, theft and illegal intimidation against former girlfriends, should make him ineligible for the prestigious contest. However, Masters chairman Fred Ridley doesn’t think so.

Ad

Ridely on Sunday lauded Cabrera’s comeback after serving 30 months in South American prisons. The Augusta chief, who called Cabrera ‘one of our great champions,’ addressed the golfer being unable to take up his playing privilege in 2024 due to visa issues. He welcomed the latter to the competition.

Fred Ridley said on Sunday, as quoted by BBC:

“He has been unable to participate in the Masters the last couple of years due to legal issues… We certainly wish him the best of luck with that, and we'll definitely welcome him back if he's able to straighten out those legal issues.”

Ad

For the unversed, Cabrera played and won the PGA Tour Champions’ James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida last weekend.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This was his first win in more than a decade. Interestingly, the ex-convict golfer downplayed the victory and said he “didn't think of anything special.” He said he “wasn't thinking of winning that trophy.”

Cabrera attended the Champions Dinner hosted by reigning champion Scottie Scheffler on Tuesday. He admitted “joyfulness” after wearing the Green Jacket again for the first time in nearly a decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Mohan Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic. Know More