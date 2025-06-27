Jake Knapp breaks tournament course record to make history during Round 2 of the 2025 Rocket Classic

Jake Knapp has continued his monster form from this season at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. In the second round, he took full advantage of the conditions, setting a 18-hole course record, finishing 11-under par.

The PGA Tour posted that Jake Knapp broke Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy's 18-hole record at the Detroit Golf Club of 10-under par. Knapp hit nine birdies and one eagle.

He perfected his shots and finished the second round tied for sixth place. The PGA Tour tweeted:

"Jake Knapp cards 11-under 61 in Round 2 of the Rocket Classic to set a new 18-hole scoring record at Detroit Golf Club. Previous 18-hole scoring record of 62 was established in Round 1 by Aldrich Potgieter and Kevin Roy."

The PGA Tour also said that Knapp broke other records, too, including the Detroit Golf Club's 18-hole course record. It's his second time breaking the 18-hole course record this season. The PGA Tour's post read:

"It is the second tournament course record broken by Knapp this season, as he carded a 12-under 59 at PGA National Resort (Champions Course) in Round 1 of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

"Knapp is the first player to have a sub-60 score and a score of 61 or lower in the same season. Knapp is also the only player with two rounds of 61 or lower this season."

Knapp made the cut at the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

How did Jake Knapp perform at the 2025 Cognizant Classic?

GOLF: JUN 08 PGA RBC Canadian Open - Source: Getty

Jake Knapp had one of the biggest record-breaking runs at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. He began with a bogey-free round of 12 under par, which set an 18-hole course record at the PGA National Resort as Knapp secured a commanding lead in the standings.

Unfortunately, his performance dropped, and he finished the second round with a total score of 1-under par. Knapp lost his lead and finished with a 3-under-par total on the third day of the competition. His final round was considerably worse, though, with a total score of 1-over par.

Knapp finished with a total score of 15-under par, finishing tied for sixth place, earning $310,000 and 91.667 FedEx points.

