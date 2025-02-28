Jake Knapp's girlfriend declares her 'love' for golf journalist amid boyfriend's sub-60 round

Before his heroics on Day 1 of the 2025 Cognizant Classic, Jake Knapp sat down for a chat with popular golf journalist Claire Rogers. Following that, Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, declared her love for Rogers through a screenshot of her chat with Knapp on Friday.

American professional golfer Jake Knapp turned pro in 2016 and plays on the PGA Tour. In 2023, he finished in the 13th position on the Korn Ferry Tour points list, which enabled him to secure his PGA Tour card. The following year, he won the 2024 Mexican Open, his first and only tour victory.

Knapp is competing in the 2025 Cognizant Classic at the PGA National Members Club. Before the tournament, he appeared as a guest on Claire Rogers' The Scoop, a show where the golf journalist interviews high-profile golf personalities while enjoying some ice cream.

In the tournament's first round, Knapp shot a record-breaking 59, which is the 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history. Claire Rogers took to X (formerly Instagram) to jokingly imply that he played a good game because he had appeared on her show ahead of the tournament.

In the comment section, Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, shared a chat between her and Knapp, where she jokingly declared her love for Claire Rogers.

Claire Rogers also replied to Makena White's comment, saying she loves her back.

Knapp had a solid performance in the first round of the 2025 Cognizant Classic. He shot five consecutive birdies at the beginning of the round and two more sets of three back-to-back birdies. He finished the first round with a 12-under, which placed him at the top of the leaderboard, four strokes ahead of Daniel Berger and Russell Henley.

If Knapp can keep the momentum going through the rest of the event, he may have a good chance at securing his second PGA Tour win.

Jake Knapp’s girlfriend reacts to his historic 59

Makena White was also present at the PGA National Members Club as she witnessed Knapp shoot his historic bogey-free 59. A video recording posted on the PGA Tour’s X page showed her reaction to watching the one-time PGA Tour player make history. As expected, she was all smiles, clearly ecstatic at the feat.

“That’s crazy… Dude!” Makena White said as she embraced Jake Knapp.

“That’s insane. So, how do you feel about that… how do you feel about that round? So proud of you! The bartender gave me a shot after you hooped that birdie putt,” White added.

Makena White also took to her Instagram stories to share a series of photos from the event, with the caption,

“That’s Mr 59 to you.”

Jake Knapp and Makena White have reportedly been dating since August 2023. She flew from Canada to Mexico to watch him play at the 20244 Mexico Open, which he won.

