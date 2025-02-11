Jake Knapp takes Tiger Woods' spot in the 2025 Genesis Invitational field

World No. 102 Jake Knapp will replace Tiger Woods at this week’s Genesis Invitational, set to be played at Torrey Pines, California. Tiger Woods announced this decision on January 10 on X (formerly Twitter). The Genesis Invitational is, incidentally, hosted by Tiger Woods himself.

Tiger Woods’ mother, Kultida Woods, passed away last week, and thus, the former World No. 1 announced this news with "heartfelt sadness." In his post, Tiger Woods wrote:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.

Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom’s passing."

Tiger Woods last played an official tournament at The Open at Royal Liverpool last July, where he missed the cut. It was his third consecutive major and he failed to make the cut. Since his unfortunate car crash in February 2021, Tiger Woods has made only 11 competitive starts. Last year, he also missed three of the four majors.

Jake Knapp has fond memories of Tiger Woods

Jake Knapp, who has a single PGA Tour title under his belt, has fond memories of Tiger Woods, who has 82 PGA Tour wins. Knapp, who is set to replace Woods this week, watched the legend beat Stephen Ames at the 2006 WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship. At that time, Woods’ caddie, Steve Williams, tossed him one of the balls from the match.

Knapp is also known for having one of the highest clubhead speeds on the PGA Tour. Last season, he was ranked third with 123.16 miles per hour (MPH).

Jake Knapp joined the PGA Tour only last year. So far, he has played 32 events and made the cut in 23 of them. Knapp won the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, which remains his only PGA Tour win in his short career. As of now, Knapp has three top-5 finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Jake Knapp had to wait a long time before his golf career could take shape. He had to work alternative jobs to pay his bills. During his struggling days, Knapp even worked as a security guard at The Country Club in his native Costa Mesa. According to the PGA Tour, Knapp has official career earnings of $3,347,606.

The Genesis Invitational was moved from its usual venue, The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, to Torrey Pines, due to the Los Angeles wildfires. This event is the third Signature Event on the PGA Tour, featuring a limited field and increased prize money. Last year, Woods also had to withdraw mid-way from the tournament he hosts due to the effects of the flu.

This year, The Genesis Invitational will include 46 of the top 50-ranked players. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama are among those 46 players.

