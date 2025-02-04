When was the last time Tiger Woods' mother was seen in public? All the details explored

Tiger Woods announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, on February 4, 2025. The 15-time Major championship winner took to Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) to share the news of his mother’s passing. He credited her as his ‘biggest fan’, ‘greatest supporter,’ and ‘a force of nature.’

Kultida Woods, who was 81 years old at the time of her passing, was actively involved in her son’s career. Her last public appearance was at a TGL Golf game last week, on January 27, 2025. Woods’ mother was present to witness Tiger Woods and his team, Jupiter Links GC, secure their first TGL win since the league’s debut.

Interestingly, before he started playing, Tiger Woods called out to his mother who was in the crowd and promised to deliver a good game. The golf legend said:

“Hey Mom! Not gonna suck tonight, okay?”

The 15-time Major championship winner delivered on his promise to his mother by securing a 4-3 overtime win against Rory McIlroy’s team, Boston Common Golf.

Kultida Woods, who was from Thailand, met Earl Woods when he was stationed in Thailand in 1966. She got married to him in 1969 and they had their only child, Tiger Woods in 1975. Kultida remained married to Earl until he died in 2006.

How Kultida Woods inspired Tiger Woods’ famous red outfit

Tiger Woods is renowned for often sporting a red shirt to play in the final rounds of his tournaments. However, it was not his idea to make red his signature color. Last year, the golf legend appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and spoke about the origin of his famous outfit.

Woods gave credit to his mother, saying that she thought red was his power color because he had won a couple of tournaments while wearing red.

"The red story is actually a good one. It comes from my mom. My mom thought it was my, being a Capricorn, whatever, is my power color or some BS thing like that. So I ended up wearing red and winning some golf tournaments,” Woods said [via Golfweek].

He also said that he tried to wear blue in a bid to spite his mother, but turned out unsuccessful in his games.

"And then to spite her I wore blue and I did not win those tournaments. So, mama is always right,” he added.

Woods launched his clothing line and golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red, in 2024.

