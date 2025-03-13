Jason Day pulls out of The Players Championship 2025 ahead of Round 1

By Rinal Chavda
Modified Mar 13, 2025 12:13 GMT
PGA: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: Jason Day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Jason Day has withdrawn from 2025's The Players Championship due to illness just hours before his scheduled tee time. Underdog Golf confirmed the news in an X post shared on March 13. The 2016 Players champion was set to tee off at 8:46 a.m. local time alongside Wyndham Clark and Jordan Spieth at TPC Sawgrass.

Last week, Day finished eighth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his best result in months. A key factor behind his recent performance was his reunion with longtime coach Colin Swatton. The details of his illness have not been announced yet. The X post reads:

"Jason Day (illness) a WD from The Players Championship."
Day reconnected with his coach a few days ago after parting ways in 2019 and credited him for helping him regain confidence in his putting while talking to Australian Golf Digest:

"We changed a few things in my setup, and I was starting putts on a better line with better speed control."

With Day's exit, The Players Championship progresses with, among others, the defending champion Scottie Scheffler, aiming for his third straight victory at TPC Sawgrass, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, and FedEx Cup leader Sepp Straka. Five Australians were originally in the field, including Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis, and Karl Vilips. Now, Vilips is the only Australian newcomer.

The Players Championship prize purse breakdown

The champion at the Players Stadium course will take home a whopping $4.5 million, while the runner-up secures $2.72 million. Even the player finishing in the 82nd spot earns $45,250.

Here's a look at the prize purse of The Players Championship:

  • • 1st: $4,500,000
  • • 2nd: $2,725,000
  • • 3rd: $1,725,000
  • • 4th: $1,225,000
  • • 5th: $1,025,000
  • • 6th: $906,250
  • • 7th: $843,750
  • • 8th: $781,250
  • • 9th: $731,250
  • • 10th: $681,250
  • • 11th: $631,250
  • • 12th: $581,250
  • • 13th: $531,250
  • • 14th: $481,250
  • • 15th: $456,250
  • • 16th: $431,250
  • • 17th: $406,250
  • • 18th: $381,250
  • • 19th: $356,250
  • • 20th: $331,250
  • • 21st: $306,250
  • • 22nd: $281,250
  • • 23rd: $261,250
  • • 24th: $241,250
  • • 25th: $221,250
  • • 26th: $201,250
  • • 27th: $193,750
  • • 28th: $186,250
  • • 29th: $178,750
  • • 30th: $171,250
  • • 31st: $163,750
  • • 32nd: $156,250
  • • 33rd: $148,750
  • • 34th: $142,500
  • • 35th: $136,250
  • • 36th: $130,000
  • • 37th: $123,750
  • • 38th: $118,750
  • • 39th: $113,750
  • • 40th: $108,750
  • • 41st: $103,750
  • • 42nd: $98,750
  • • 43rd: $93,750
  • • 44th: $88,750
  • • 45th: $83,750
  • • 46th: $78,750
  • • 47th: $73,750
  • • 48th: $69,750
  • • 49th: $66,250
  • • 50th: $64,250
  • • 51st: $62,750
  • • 52nd: $61,250
  • • 53rd: $60,250
  • • 54th: $59,250
  • • 55th: $58,750
  • • 56th: $58,250
  • • 57th: $57,750
  • • 58th: $57,250
  • • 59th: $56,750
  • • 60th: $56,250
  • • 61st: $55,750
  • • 62nd: $55,250
  • • 63rd: $54,750
  • • 64th: $54,250
  • • 65th: $53,750
  • • 66th: $53,250
  • • 67th: $52,750
  • • 68th: $52,250
  • • 69th: $51,750
  • • 70th: $51,250
  • • 71st: $50,750
  • • 72nd: $50,250
  • • 73rd: $49,750
  • • 74th: $49,250
  • • 75th: $48,750
  • • 76th: $48,250
  • • 77th: $47,750
  • • 78th: $47,250
  • • 79th: $46,750
  • • 80th: $46,250
  • • 81st: $45,750
  • • 82nd: $45,250

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
