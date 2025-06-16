Jason Day’s wife sends out a supportive 4-word message on his special day, despite Oakmont disappointment 

Father’s Day was a mixed emotion for Jason Day. It was the final round of the 2025 US Open, and he was looking forward to clinching his second Major victory at Oakmont. However, after scoring a 3-over on Sunday (June 15), Day had to settle for a T23 with nine other golfers. But his wife made sure that he was wished well on Father’s Day.

Ellie Day took to her official Instagram account and shared a story of Jason Day walking towards one of his daughters. It was a boomerang from Oakmont. She tagged him and wrote:

“Happy Father’s Day to our favourite guy”.

Jason Day with his daughter @Instagram

And that’s not all. On the next story, she even shared a family picture with all five kids, and the couple posing together. And once again, tagging him in the caption, she wrote:

“Always your biggest fans.”

Jason Day with his wife and kids @Instagram

These stories were also reshared by Jason Day, right after finishing his final round of the 2025 US Open.

He began Sunday's round with two consecutive even pars. While he did manage to hit a birdie on the third hole and things felt as if they might turn around for him, they only got worse. After carding another even par on the fourth hole, he carded two consecutive bogeys. He ended the front nine with a disappointing double bogey.

But the back nine went a little better for him. Day carded one birdie, one bogey, and all even pars on the back nine. However, they could not compensate for the terrible front nine, and he ended with a 73 on Sunday.

Jason Day’s 2025 season as of June

Jason Day has participated in multiple PGA TOUR and DP World Tour events during the 2025 season. His year began at The Sentry in January and included appearances at key tournaments such as The American Express, the Masters Tournament and the PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour Pro has recorded several top-10 finishes, including a T3 at The American Express and a T8 at both the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Masters. He also competed in the BMW Australian PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. Below is a breakdown of his tournament results and corresponding prize money he has earned so far this season.

PGA TOUR 2025

The Sentry : T40, $81,000

: T40, $81,000 The American Express : T3, $519,200

: T3, $519,200 Farmers Insurance Open : T32, $52,080

: T32, $52,080 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T13, $368,500

: T13, $368,500 The Genesis Invitational : T50, $51,500

: T50, $51,500 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard : T8, $600,667

: T8, $600,667 Texas Children’s Houston Open : T27, $67,925

: T27, $67,925 Masters Tournament : T8, $588,000

: T8, $588,000 RBC Heritage : T49, $48,000

: T49, $48,000 PGA Championship : Missed Cut, $0

: Missed Cut, $0 U.S. Open: T23, $161,489

DP World Tour 2024–25

BMW Australian PGA Championship: T8, $0

