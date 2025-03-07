Jena Sims admits she'll be 'asleep' when Brooks Koepka and Smash GC play at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Brooks Koepka's wife and model Jena Sims is a prominent social media personality. She often shares her life updates, anecdotes and fashion choices with her 314K followers on Instagram.

Sims is often seen in the stands cheering for Koepka during his tournaments. She has also attended the Masters Par-3 contests, especially last year with their son, Crew. At the moment, Koepka is in Hong Kong for his LIV Golf event.

As the Saudi-backed circuit has adopted a three-day format for events, the first round will take place on Friday at 11:15 pm ET. Considering the shotgun format, Koepka will tee off on Hole 3.

Sims shared his team 'Smash GC's' post on her Instagram story to wish him good luck. However, she mentioned that due to the time difference, she might be sleeping when the tournament unfolds. She wrote:

"Cheering on Dada tonight!! I'll be asleep, but telepathically through my dreams I'll be watching,"

Image via @jenamsims

Next week, LIV Golf will head to Singapore, where Brooks Koepka will be the defending champion.

"I was pretty proud of myself" - When Jena Sims holed a putt at the 2023 Masters

Jena Sims at the Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest (Source: Imagn)

Jena Sims has been a regular fixture at the Masters Par-3 contest for quite some time. When she attended the fun event with her husband and golfer Brooks Koepka in 2023, she also managed to hole a six-foot putt at Augusta National.

She talked about the proud moment in a conversation with Golfweek in 2023.

"I was pretty proud of myself for holing that putt. The fact that I got to hit a shot here – not a lot of people get to do that,"

Interestingly, the Masters played a significant part in Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka's love story. Their meet-cute happened at the Major Championship's Round 1 in 2015. The couple publicly announced their relationship at the 2017 US Open.

Growing up, Sims developed a love for dancing, gymnastics and cheerleading. Although her father was an avid golfer, he could never nurture a love for the sport in his daughter, no matter how hard he tried. Sims spoke about this:

"He jokes, 'I would hand you a club and you’d pick up a pom-pom'. My sister, on the other hand, is an amazing golfer, she played on our high school team,"

Sims runs her own non-profit organization, 'Pageant of Hope' where she conducts a fun glam pageant experience for "children facing challenges.". She founded the organization in 2005. The SI model had previously mentioned that through the initiative, every participant "leaves a winner."

