Jena Sims claps back at “try hard mom” internet troll by reposting a bikini video from her latest shoot

Jena Sims has a number of major projects lined up. She was recently at the Augusta National, cheering her husband, Brooks Koepka, who did not make the cut this year. Meanwhile, Sims is busy shutting down the fans with her upcoming shoot.

Jena Sims has collaborated with the brand Lainsnow and even launched a dress she designed this year. She has been working on several projects, and one of them appears to have been teased on her Instagram story. Sims reposted a reel of Lainsnow's Instagram page on her Instagram story, in which she was getting ready for a photo shoot. On this, an Instagram user commented:

"This is very "try hard" from a mom who is trying to steal some spotlight."

Sims had the perfect response to the negative comment. Lainsnow replied to this comment with the following caption, and it was reposted by Sims on her Instagram story:

"God forbid a woman have their own career."

Still taken from Jena Sims' IG Story (Image via: IG @jenamsims)

Along with this message, Lainsnow also announced that preorders for their new dress would be discontinued soon. They were referring to the 'The Jena' dress, which was released on Friday in three colors: black, green, and rainbow. When the dress' first look was released, fans responded positively, and projections indicated that it would do well.

In the caption, Lainsnow provided an update to fans about the dress, saying:

"Preorders close today!!! @jenamsims the boss babe that you are 💕💚⛳️ #easylikesundaymorning #trend #jokes #lainsnowswim #momswim #bossbabe #womeninmaledominatedfields"

Jena Sims recently turned heads with her new dress design

2024 Toronto International Film Festival - "Nutcrackers" Premiere - Source: Getty

While everyone has been focused on Jena Sims' new dress with Lainsnow, the model has released another major collaboration. She recently took to Instagram to reveal a new look for her dress, 'The Jena'. In this new look, the dress featured stripes rather than the typical tee and golf ball print. However, she was also wearing a number of accessories:

Diff Charitable Eyewear's glasses

Marlyn Schiff Jewelry's earrings

Some Fore All's clothes

Ruvido's Mulligans

Jena Sims tagged all these brands in the post and captioned this new look:

"Stripe it."

Jena Sims tagged two other brands in addition to the ones mentioned above. She tagged Amy Headington, who is her photographer. Sims also tagged the Juju + Stitch page, which is a brand of clothing for small children. Her son Crew Sims Koepka, who was present with her during this photo shoot, was wearing this brand's clothes.

Crew tagged along with Sims and Brooks Koepka for the entire Masters. He also entered his first golf major to cheer up his father. Crew was born six weeks prematurely and spent about 20 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), so the couple has taken precautions with him.

