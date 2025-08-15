Jena Sims drops a 2-word reaction to Brooks Koepka playing at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Brooks Koepka is competing at the final event of the 2025 LIV Golf season at The Club at Chatham Hills in Indianapolis, and his wife Jena Sims had a short but sweet message for him.

Although Sims couldn’t attend the event, just like she missed the previous stop in Chicago, she still showed her support from afar. She reshared a photo from Kristen McCauley’s Instagram, which showed Koepka standing with his caddie on the range. McCauley had tagged Sims with the caption

“@jenamsims’s husband.”

Sims reposted it, adding her own two-word reaction:

“My Mans!!🤪🖤🖤”

Jena Sims' story: Source: via @jenasims on Instagram

Brooks Koepka, currently 30th in the LIV Golf standings, has had a mixed 2025 season with no wins. He began with a tied-33rd finish in Riyadh, followed by a tied-7th in Adelaide. He then finished tied for 35th in Hong Kong and secured a solo runner-up spot in Singapore.

In Miami, he placed tied-18, before ending tied-30 in Mexico City. Koepka went tied-17 in Korea and tied-33 in Virginia, but withdrew from the Dallas event. He later finished tied-32 in Andalucía, tied-47 in the United Kingdom, and most recently tied-29 in Chicago.

Jena Sims showcased golf-themed swimwear during BMW Championship week

During BMW Championship week, Jena Sims shared a video on Instagram featuring her collaboration with swimwear brand Lain Snow. The collection includes golf-inspired two-piece sets, each priced at $70. The clip shows her putting on a pink-and-black bikini, sporting a colorful tee-print design, and walking the green in sneakers. Sims captioned her tournament week Instagram post:

"We are so back baby. My @lainsnow collab (golf dresses, toddler, and kid matching suits) is relaunching for immediate shipment FRIDAY 💞⛳️"

She also took a playful jab at online critics via TikTok on Thursday, August 14, lip-syncing to an audio clip from Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast. The caption over her video read:

“When the bros get so mad I post my outfits during tournament weeks.”

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims married in 2022 and have a son, Crew, who turned 2 in July.

Sims, an actress and former pageant winner who was crowned Miss Georgia Teen USA in 2007, has built a diverse career. She has acted in films such as Attack of the 50-Foot Cheerleader, 3-Headed Shark Attack, and Sharknado 5. She has also modeled for top brands and founded the nonprofit Pageant of Hope, which organizes beauty contests for children facing serious challenges.

Sims was recently featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and walked in the magazine’s runway show that closed Miami Swim Week on May 31. The event also featured cover models Livvy Dunne, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan, along with other issue models including Xandra Pohl, Penny Lane, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, and Alix Earle.

