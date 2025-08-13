Jena Sims poses in three swimsuits as her collab sale returns

Jena Sims is one of social media's favorite influencers. The model recently collaborated with a big brand, and her promo quickly made rounds on the web.She has partnered with LainSnow to launch a line of golf apparel. Sims' most recent promo on Instagram featured the line's golf-inspired bikinis. In the viral video, she was spotted in three different looks, posing on what seems to be a mini-golf green.Here's a look at Jena Sims' viral promo video for her collaboration with LainSnow (via Instagram @jenamsims): View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer first look features a black-and-white stripey bikini with bright pink accents. The one-shoulder top suited Sims' style. She followed up this look with another black-and-white bikini with colorful prints of tees and golf balls on the V-neck top and bottom.Jena Sims' final look was a green bikini with a white lining called the Bermuda Triangle bikini. It features the same print as one of the other products in her line, but this product has a cheeky high-rise bikini bottom.She accessorized all three looks with Nike sneakers. Her open, wavy hairdo and minimal makeup paired well with each look.According to the caption on her Instagram post, Jena Sims has a line of bikinis with fun golf-inspired prints and golf dresses. As a mother of one with Brooks Koepka, she also had to include products for her fellow moms to match their clothes with their kids.She captioned the post (via Instagram @jenamsims):&quot;We are so back baby. My @lainsnow collab (golf dresses, toddler, and kid matching suits) is relaunching for immediate shipment FRIDAY 💞⛳️&quot;While she first partnered with the brand earlier this year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's line will be restocked one last time on Friday, August 15, at 12:00 p.m. EST. All products will be available to ship immediately.Was Jena Sims in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie?While her husband, Brooks Koepka, was one of the main characters in the movie as part of Happy Gilmore's team, many people missed out on spotting his wife on the big screen during her brief cameo.Jena Sims played the role of Screech's crazed fan in the Maxi League spectator crowd. The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year also helped the LIV Golf star out on the movie set. She aided Brooks Koepka in reading and memorizing the scripts with ease.However, this was not her first movie on the big screen. The seasoned actress has been in a whopping 40 productions and has two upcoming reels. While one TV series is confirmed, the other is rumored and is in the pre-production stages.