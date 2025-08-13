  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Jena Sims poses in three swimsuits as her collab sale returns

Jena Sims poses in three swimsuits as her collab sale returns

By Lathika Krishna
Published Aug 13, 2025 05:01 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn
Jena Sims (Image Source: Imagn)

Jena Sims is one of social media's favorite influencers. The model recently collaborated with a big brand, and her promo quickly made rounds on the web.

Ad

She has partnered with LainSnow to launch a line of golf apparel. Sims' most recent promo on Instagram featured the line's golf-inspired bikinis. In the viral video, she was spotted in three different looks, posing on what seems to be a mini-golf green.

Here's a look at Jena Sims' viral promo video for her collaboration with LainSnow (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Her first look features a black-and-white stripey bikini with bright pink accents. The one-shoulder top suited Sims' style. She followed up this look with another black-and-white bikini with colorful prints of tees and golf balls on the V-neck top and bottom.

Jena Sims' final look was a green bikini with a white lining called the Bermuda Triangle bikini. It features the same print as one of the other products in her line, but this product has a cheeky high-rise bikini bottom.

Ad

She accessorized all three looks with Nike sneakers. Her open, wavy hairdo and minimal makeup paired well with each look.

According to the caption on her Instagram post, Jena Sims has a line of bikinis with fun golf-inspired prints and golf dresses. As a mother of one with Brooks Koepka, she also had to include products for her fellow moms to match their clothes with their kids.

She captioned the post (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Ad
"We are so back baby. My @lainsnow collab (golf dresses, toddler, and kid matching suits) is relaunching for immediate shipment FRIDAY 💞⛳️"

While she first partnered with the brand earlier this year, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's line will be restocked one last time on Friday, August 15, at 12:00 p.m. EST. All products will be available to ship immediately.

Was Jena Sims in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie?

While her husband, Brooks Koepka, was one of the main characters in the movie as part of Happy Gilmore's team, many people missed out on spotting his wife on the big screen during her brief cameo.

Ad

Jena Sims played the role of Screech's crazed fan in the Maxi League spectator crowd. The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year also helped the LIV Golf star out on the movie set. She aided Brooks Koepka in reading and memorizing the scripts with ease.

However, this was not her first movie on the big screen. The seasoned actress has been in a whopping 40 productions and has two upcoming reels. While one TV series is confirmed, the other is rumored and is in the pre-production stages.

About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More
Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications