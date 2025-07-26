Jena Sims reveals how she coached husband Brooks Koepka for Happy Gilmore 2 cameo: "Was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone"

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims were both featured in the newly released sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2. Afterwards, she spoke about how she helped the five-time major champion prepare for his role in the movie.For Sims, featuring in Happy Gilmore 2 was familiar territory as she is a popular actress who has featured in plenty of movies and TV shows. On the other hand, Koepka’s strengths lie on the course and not on a film set. As such, he had to get help from his wife, who luckily showed him the ropes.During an exclusive with People, Jena Sims said,“He felt like he was stepping into my world. I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script. It was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone because that rarely happens.”The 36-year-old actress and model shared that her coaching role was made easier because Brooks Koepka didn’t have to “do anything crazy” on set. His role didn’t deviate too much from his behaviour in real life so he didn’t have a hard time slipping into character.On Friday, Jena Sims shared a post on Instagram announcing that she was featured in Happy Gilmore 2, which was kept a secret right up until the movie’s release date. She posted pictures and videos from her time on set with the caption,“Can’t believe I was able to keep a secret this long… Happy Gilmore 2 out now on Netflix ⛳🐊😜” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBesides Jena Sims and her husband, several other notable stars also made cameos in the movie. Some of them include Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau.Jena Sims opens up on her experience filming Happy Gilmore 2: “It was so fun”During the previously mentioned interview with People, Jena Sims spoke about filming Gilmore 2. She shared that she took on a character that was different from those she played in her early acting days and found it to be an enjoyable experience.In her early 20s, the mother of one often played the role of “the hot blonde who dies first.” However, she played the role of a crazed golf fan in the newly released sports comedy.“I wasn't the hot girl, and it was so fun because I truly got to be this character versus getting my head chopped off in a slasher movie. Comedy is my passion. I had so much fun with it,” she said.Jena Sims studied acting for 10 years in Los Angeles. Her filmography spans several popular TV shows such as The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and The Silicon Assassin Project. She also starred in The Nutcracker, which was released last year, and Apocalypse Love Story, released in 2023.