Jena Sims reveals how she coached husband Brooks Koepka for Happy Gilmore 2 cameo: "Was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone"

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:12 GMT
Victoria
Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka - Image Source: Getty

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims were both featured in the newly released sports comedy Happy Gilmore 2. Afterwards, she spoke about how she helped the five-time major champion prepare for his role in the movie.

For Sims, featuring in Happy Gilmore 2 was familiar territory as she is a popular actress who has featured in plenty of movies and TV shows. On the other hand, Koepka’s strengths lie on the course and not on a film set. As such, he had to get help from his wife, who luckily showed him the ropes.

During an exclusive with People, Jena Sims said,

“He felt like he was stepping into my world. I had to teach him how to read a script and how to find certain things within the script. It was cool watching him step out of his comfort zone because that rarely happens.”
The 36-year-old actress and model shared that her coaching role was made easier because Brooks Koepka didn’t have to “do anything crazy” on set. His role didn’t deviate too much from his behaviour in real life so he didn’t have a hard time slipping into character.

On Friday, Jena Sims shared a post on Instagram announcing that she was featured in Happy Gilmore 2, which was kept a secret right up until the movie’s release date. She posted pictures and videos from her time on set with the caption,

“Can’t believe I was able to keep a secret this long… Happy Gilmore 2 out now on Netflix ⛳🐊😜”
Besides Jena Sims and her husband, several other notable stars also made cameos in the movie. Some of them include Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Jena Sims opens up on her experience filming Happy Gilmore 2: “It was so fun”

During the previously mentioned interview with People, Jena Sims spoke about filming Gilmore 2. She shared that she took on a character that was different from those she played in her early acting days and found it to be an enjoyable experience.

In her early 20s, the mother of one often played the role of “the hot blonde who dies first.” However, she played the role of a crazed golf fan in the newly released sports comedy.

“I wasn't the hot girl, and it was so fun because I truly got to be this character versus getting my head chopped off in a slasher movie. Comedy is my passion. I had so much fun with it,” she said.

Jena Sims studied acting for 10 years in Los Angeles. Her filmography spans several popular TV shows such as The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and The Silicon Assassin Project. She also starred in The Nutcracker, which was released last year, and Apocalypse Love Story, released in 2023.

Sarah Rishama Madaki

Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.

A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.

Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.

Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action.

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
