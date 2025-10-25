Jena Sims posts her Flamingo Miss Teen ‘dress reveal’

Jena Sims got nostalgic as she revealed the outfit she wore while judging the Miss Teen USA finale in Reno, Nevada. The Sports Illustrated model showed her look with her 336k Instagram followers on Thursday, October 23.Sims wore a fitted white mini dress with a flowing cape, subtly lined with silver detailing. The sculpted collar framed her shoulders perfectly giving the look a regal, almost couture feel. She paired it with silver hoop earrings and a standout orb-shaped Judith Lieber clutch.Looking back on the outfit, Sims got emotional, saying it reminded her of her “bridal bachelorette era”:“I want to cry. This is the best dress I've ever put on my body. This is a love letter to my bridal bachelorette era. If you know me, you know I went to Aruba for my bachelorette party literally just to see the flamingos. There's Flamingo Island and Aruba and it was so much fun. I don't think I've worn a white dress since I got married because the girlies know like you kind of need a break after you get married and then right after that everything still just feels so bridal...Miss Teen USA, this is the perfect event for it. I feel so regal. I'm ready.”She also shared fun details about her accessories, noting, “I wore these heels at the Ryder Cup when it was in Rome,” and called the clutch a “splurge.” Captioning her post, Sims added:“The flamingo dress deserved a permanent spot. 🦩 @georgeshobeika glam: @rydashn @missjuliaaallen“ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJena Sims, married to five-time major winner Brooks Koepka, celebrated her bachelorette in Aruba in April 2022 before tying the knot in Turks and Caicos on June 4, 2022.On the judging experience, Sims noted:“Good luck to all the girlies competing. Our job as judges was not easy. I cannot wait to see who makes top 20 and then who wins because it's literally going to change your life and I'm honored to be a part of it.”She joined producer Josh Randall, Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard Bassett and actor Madisyn Shipman on the judges’ panel. A day earlier, Sims shared an Instagram story posing alongside Shipman, with the two admiringly looking at each other.Jena Sims shares a throwback to her pageant rootsBefore the Miss Teen USA finals, Jena Sims gave fans a playful glimpse of her pageant roots. She shared an Instagram reel joking about returning to the stage as a judge, with on-screen text asking,“Do you want to go back to your pageant and judge Miss Teen USA?”In the clip, Jena Sims walked toward the camera lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s “Actually Romantic,” mouthing the words, “Stop talking dirty to me,” as a witty reply to the question. She captioned the post:“Can’t take the pageant out of the girl 😉 @missusa” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFor the event, Jena Sims wore a gray textured co-ord featuring a halter-style crop top with a large bow and front keyhole cutout, paired with a matching skirt adorned with jeweled accents. She completed the look with pointed heels and a small handbag.Earlier, she had also shared a neon yellow ribbed bodycon dress she wore for the day. Sims’ pageant background includes titles such as Miss Georgia Junior National Teenager (2004), Miss Junior National Teenager (2005), and Miss Georgia Teen USA (2007).