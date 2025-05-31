Jena Sims reacts to 7.4M followed Instagram page’s censor on her SI Swimsuit photo

LIV Golf star Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims recently attended a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event in Miami and was spotted wearing several designer dresses. A few of her dresses were too bold for the internet to reshare without censoring them.

Her first dress from the shoot was one such outfit she owned. It was a blue transparent top. TMZ TV, a 7.4M followed entertainment Instagram page, featured Sims in one of their editions along with Alix Earlie and Katie Austin. They revealed the entire outfit of the other two models, but in Jena Sims’s case, they censored the picture with a black bar.

Sims reshared the edition on her official Instagram account as a story and sarcastically wrote:

“The censor bar @tmz_tv? lol”

A screenshot of Jena Sims' Instagram story on May 31, 2025 - Source: IG@jenamsims

The post was one from TMZ's official website with a caption:

“Alix Earlie, Katie Austin, Jena Koepka S.I.-ght for sore eyes… Stun at Miami Party."

Meanwhile, Sims turned heads in another one of her dresses, a highlighted red, dark micro mini skirt, to match the red borders on her top. Matching with it was a red colored sling bag with her husband Brooks Koepka by her side in Miami.

Jena Sims' different looks from the SI Swimsuit Miami event on Instagram

Jena Sims made waves recently with her standout beachside style during a lively party by the shore. Sharing moments from the event on social media, she gave followers a glimpse into the fun-filled day, blending fashion with sweet family memories.

One of her most eye-catching outfits was a brown crochet dress adorned with starfish designs. She elevated the look with white accessories—a coordinating handbag and earrings—along with a stack of handcrafted bangles.

As the evening unfolded, Sims switched things up, stepping into a bold blue and red outfit that radiated a carefree, playful spirit. Her style evolution continued with a colorful two-piece swimsuit, which held a special touch: she coordinated the look with her husband, Brooks Koepka, and their son, Crew, making for heartwarming and stylish family moments captured in vibrant snapshots.

Jena Sims's Instagram story - Source: IG@jenamsims

Jena Sims also gave her followers an inside look at the beachside celebration through a blend of candid photos and video clips. The moments she shared captured her dancing, laughing with friends, and enjoying lighthearted time with her family.

Her posts painted a picture of a weekend filled with warmth, fun, and genuine happiness. Beyond just fashion, the snapshots revealed her vibrant spirit and the strong bonds she shares with the people closest to her.

Talking about Koepka, the golfer is expected to next seen in action at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, for the LIV Golf's next event starting on June 6.

