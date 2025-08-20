  • home icon
  Jena Sims reveals what she does when she misses her son as Tony Finau's wife video calls to check on her

Jena Sims reveals what she does when she misses her son as Tony Finau’s wife video calls to check on her

By Anusha M
Published Aug 20, 2025 18:09 GMT
PGA: Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn
Jena Sims at the 2025 Masters Tournament - Par 3 Contest - Source: Imagn

Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, recently shared how she spends time during the day when her son is at school. Sims and Koepka welcomed their son, Crew, on July 27, 2023. The social media influencer regularly shares glimpses into Crew's life along with hers, which includes adorable moments involving the two-year-old.

Now that Crew has started school, Jena Sims revealed how she copes when she misses her son. She mentioned it on a video call with her friend, Alayna Finau. Sims shares a great bond with Alayna, wife of PGA Tour star Tony Finau, and the duo, along with other WAGs (wives and girlfriends), hang out at golf tournaments.

Recently, Alayna checked with her friends when she was bored to see what they were doing. She posted a video mentioning the current activities of all her friends. She wrote in the video:

"asking my golf wifey friends what they were doing right now"

Adding a video of Jena Sims sipping coffee alongside her pet, Cove, Alayna wrote:

"Jena - extra loving from Cove bc she missed Crew 🥹"

Sims reposted the video on her Instagram story and clarified where Crew was at the moment. She captioned the story:

"Crew was at school 🥲"
Still from Jena Sims&#039; Instagram story - Source- @jenamsims on Instagram
Still from Jena Sims' Instagram story - Source- @jenamsims on Instagram

Alayna Finau mentioned how she texted her friends as early as 6 AM in the morning, in the caption of the Instagram post. Sims reassured her in the comment section as she wrote:

"U can text me any time day or night boo"
Jena Sims&#039; comment on Alayna Finau&#039;s Instagram post - Source - @laynafinau on Instagram
Jena Sims' comment on Alayna Finau's Instagram post - Source - @laynafinau on Instagram

Sims and Alayna are both quite active on their social media platforms and frequently share fun, relatable content for their huge fan base. They often rope in their husbands, Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, respectively, to create trending videos.

Jena Sims shares two reminders from her son, Crew, as he celebrated his second birthday

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka's son, Crew, celebrated his second birthday in Italy as he vacationed with his mother. The Koepka family spent most of their summer in Europe, visiting multiple countries. They kicked off their holiday in Portugal and headed to Spain for LIV Andalucia. They reached Northern Ireland for the Open Championship, following which Sims headed to Tuscany, Italy, with Crew.

Sims spent her final leg of summer vacation indulging in activities with her son and visiting local wineries with her friend. On July 27, Sims posted a video with a couple of reminders from Crew as he celebrated his second birthday.

"Appreciate the beauty in everything, and always take time to stop and smell the flowers. Happy 2nd birthday to our wild child, CSK 🫶 @bkoepka 🩵"
Crew was born six weeks early and spent about 20 days in the NICU as a premature baby. Sims and Koepka finally brought him home on August 16, 2023, after his condition improved.

About the author
Anusha M

Anusha M

Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.

As an established Sports Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. Though initially unfamiliar with golf, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.

She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.
This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!

Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.
Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.


Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is
A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors!

Know More
Edited by Rupesh
