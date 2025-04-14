Jena Sims shares adorable Crew outfits ‘on an embroidery kick’

Jena Sims, the wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, shared a glimpse into her son Crew's clothes on Monday. She caught the attention of fans by sharing a collection of personalized outfits for her son.

Right before the Masters tournament, Sims shared an Instagram reel featuring all the outfits Crew was going to wear at the Masters. She captioned her latest Instagram story:

"On an embroidery kick."

Jena Sims's Instagram story

The Instagram story featured five outfits of Crew, each carrying a unique embroidery. Three of them, colored in black, navy blue and dark blue, were imprinted with 'Crew,' while a grey T-shirt was imprinted with 'mama dada,' while an ice blue T-shirt's embroidery read, 'big bunny.'

Jena Sims also tagged the brand, Juju and Stitch, which all the outfits are from. Before that, Sims shared an Instagram reel captioning:

"Pack Crew's suitcase with me. Masters edition."

The Instagram reel featured green-toned clothes of Crew, aligning with the tradition and aesthetic of Augusta National. Many outfits featured golf-themed designs, likw prints of balls and Masters logos.

Apart from her social media presence, Sims is also known for her philanthropic work. She co-founded the pageant of Hope, a nonprofit organisation that hosts pageants for children with cancer, disabilities or poverty.

Jena Sims stole the show at Augusta despite Brooks Koepka's Masters exit

Jena Sims, who has a following of 322k on Instagram, was in attendance at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Although Koepka missed the cut, Sims made waves with her fashion-forward collaboration with Sports Illustrated swimsuit. In collaboration with Si Swimsuit, Sims shared a reel on Instagram, captioning:

"Came for the golf, but stayed for the fits ⛳️ #SISwimsuit #JenaSims #TheMasters #FashionArchetypes#OutfitInspo"

The reel categorized outfits under divisions like 'the golf influencer,' 'the club regular,' 'the veteran WAG, ' 'the first timer' and 'the pro shop princess.'

However, while Sims had a fun time at Augusta National, Koepka faced failure quite early. The five-time major champion kicked off the first round with a 74, finishing the day at 2-over par. Koepka carded a 75 on day 2, ending the tournament at +5, two shots outside the cutline.

Earlier, Koepka had expressed optimism about his preparation at the Masters during a press conference at the 2025 LIV golf Miami event.

"I'd say mine starts probably like a month ago," Koepka said. "Typically a slow starter when it comes to playing actually good tournament golf, but everything seems to be piecing together nicely."

"I like where I'm at right now. Just focused a lot on ball-striking. Everything inside maybe 200 yards is kind of what I tend to focus on quite a bit, and just touch around the greens, because you're going to need that at Augusta," Koepka said.

After his Masters failure, Koepka will look to regroup before the next major U.S. Open.

