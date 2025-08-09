Jena Sims shares image of "party animal" Crew Koepka bonding with their pet dog

Jena Sims, wife of professional golfer Brooks Koepka, recently shared a heartwarming Instagram story featuring their son, Crew Koepka, bonding with their pet dog, Cove. In the image, Crew is seen sitting with their dog.

Sims shared the story on August 9th with a simple heart emoji. Crew wore a grey t-shirt and green shorts. The text written on Crew's t-shirt reads:

"Party animal"

Here's Jena Sims's Instagram story:

Jena Sims' story - Source: via @jenamsims on Instagram

Crew Sims Koepka was born on July 27, 2023, six weeks prematurely. He was delivered via emergency C-section and required immediate medical attention. He spent time in the NICU, where he was closely monitored and received specialized care.

During his NICU stay, Crew faced additional challenges, including flat head syndrome and torticollis, which required him to wear a corrective helmet. Jena shared updates on his progress, noting that the helmet had been effective in improving the shape of his head. Additionally, the Koepka family's pet dog, Cove, has been with them since 2017. Sims often shares her Instagram stories that feature Cove.

Apart from that, a month ago, Jena Sims shared Crew's bonding with their pet dog on Instagram.

When Jena Sims shared a sweet pool moment with son Crew and dog Cove

About a month ago, Jena Sims shared a touching post featuring her son Crew and their family dog, Cove, during a pool day. Crew, who had recently started swimming lessons, was seen sitting on a chair by the pool, while Cove stayed close by, watching over him protectively. The photo captured a quiet but special moment between the baby and the dog. In her post, Jena wrote:

“Cove gets so protective when Crew is doing his swim lessons 🥲"

Apart from that, Brooks Koepka, his wife, and their son recently attended the Monster Jam event in Orlando, Florida. The live show took place at the Kia Center on 400 W. Church Street. Sims later shared moments from the event on her Instagram stories, focusing especially on their son, Crew.

In one story shared on August 3, Crew was seen watching the exciting monster truck show while wearing protective headphones. Jena noted that Crew staying up past his bedtime was impressive, but even more so was that he kept the headphones on throughout. She captioned the story:

“The biggest win of the night other than him being a trooper and staying up past his bedtime was him keeping the damn headphones on 🙏🙏🙏”

Monster Jam is famous for its giant monster trucks competing on specially designed tracks. The drivers race, jump, and perform freestyle stunts, showing off their skill in handling these huge machines.

