Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims shares a glimpse of her dog’s 'protective' nature toward their son

Jena Sims' son, Crew, has now started taking swimming lessons. She shared an adorable picture of Crew and her pet dog, showing how protective the dog is of Crew whenever they're by the pool.

Sims is married to LIV Golf star and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. One year later, the 36-year-old actress and influencer gave birth to Crew, her first and only child. She often updates her Instagram followers with Crew’s adorable antics as he grows older.

On Friday, Jena Sims shared a heartwarming picture of her pool day with Crew and her pet dog, Cove. Crew was captured sitting on a chair overlooking a scenic view by the pool. Meanwhile, Cove was sitting right next to him, hovering protectively.

The post’s caption read:

“Cove gets so protective when Crew is doing his swim lessons 🥲”

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram story_Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Earlier on, Jena Sims also posted a meme suggesting that her pool days involved keeping Crew safe, wrapping him in a towel, and picking up his toys. Take a look at the meme here:

Still taken from Sims’ Instagram story_ Image Source: Instagram/@jenamsims

Sims gave birth to Crew six weeks early in July 2023. When announcing his birth, she shared a post on Instagram that read, via People:

“Crew Sims Koepka was ready for the world because he decided to break my water just two minutes after Brooks walked inside the house from the gym on Thursday, July 27th, at 5:50 p.m. 6 weeks ahead of my due date. Already showing who’s boss.”

Although Sims and Koepka are yet to have another child, they’re not opposed to the idea. According to People, she revealed that she would love to have another baby with the LIV Golf star.

Jena Sims shares adorable video celebrating wedding anniversary with Brooks Koepka

On June 4, 2022, Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Turks and Caicos. Three years later, she celebrated her wedding anniversary by sharing a heartwarming video compilation captioned:

“The years keep getting better and better, love @ Brooks Koepka. Happy Anniversary.”

The video captured several unseen moments from their beach wedding. Koepka was recorded enjoying playful moments, as he sang and danced with his wife while surrounded by family and friends.

During an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Jena Sims stated that her relationship with Brooks Koepka was so successful because she supported him while also pursuing her personal career goals and aspirations.

"I have my own dreams, I want to do my own thing. And Brooks-- I think that's what makes our relationship so successful is just the fact that I do have my own things going on."

Notably, Sims is a fashion influencer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She founded Pageant of Hope, a non-profit organization that supports physically challenged children.

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More