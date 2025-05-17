Jena Sims treats herself to a facial after SI Swimsuit issue launch

Model and influencer Jena Sims has been making headlines with her latest appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The 36-year-old was recently honored with the 2024 Rookie of the Year award by the magazine, following her debut last year. This marks her second consecutive year working with SI Swimsuit.

Earlier this year, Sims posed for the 2025 edition in Bermuda, and the photos shot by Ben Watts have already been released as part of the magazine's latest issue. Sims also shared several photos from the shoot on Instagram.

Sims is currently in Manhattan, New York, where SI Swimsuit hosted its Social Club pop-up, held on May 16 and 17. After the event, Sims gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her spa day experience via Instagram stories. In one video, she was seen with a sheet mask on her face, captioned:

“Wrapping up with a facial from @attainmedspa just what the doctor ordered.”

Jena Sims applying sheet mask on her face (Image via @jenasims on Instagram)

The next clip showed her enjoying a Gua Sha facial massage, which she jokingly captioned:

“Jump Scare”

Jena Sims with a sheet mask on her face (Image via @jenasims on Instagram)

She followed that up with another story where she wrote:

“never had a Cryo facial wow.”

Jena Sims (Image via @jenasims on Instagram)

The Social Club event featured several interactive activities like meet-and-greets, live podcast recordings, a makeup masterclass, and high-intensity workout sessions. Attendees also had access to spa treatments courtesy of Attain Med Spa, which included cryo globe massages, gua sha lifts, head and neck massages, and various skincare therapies.

The event also welcomed some of SI Swimsuit’s biggest names, including 2025 cover stars Olivia Dunne, Lauren Chan, and Jordan Chiles, as well as returning models Hunter McGrady and Ellie Thumann.

Jena Sims was surprised to receive Sports Illustrated award

Jena Sims made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2024 after winning the magazine’s Swim Search. It was her third time applying. Her first try only got her through the interview round, and her second attempt didn’t go any further. On her third try, she finally made it into the magazine.

On Thursday (May 15), during the launch event at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York, Sims received the 2024 Rookie of the Year award from SI Swimsuit editor-in-chief MJ Day. As she recieced the award, Sims said:

"I am so surprised, like, what?”

Even though the Rookie of the Year title is new, Sims has been part of the SI Swimsuit family since 2023. She co-won the Swim Search that year and walked the runway in Miami. Her first official shoot was in 2024 in Mexico with photographer Yu Tsai.

During her rookie campaign, Sims opened up about what the opportunity meant to her (via Sports Illustrated).

“I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”

The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available now, both online and at newsstands.

